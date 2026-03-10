Everest Medicines to Announce 2025 Full-Year Financial Results on March 26, 2026

SHANGHAI, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced that it will report its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025, and provide a business update on March 26, 2026. The Company will hold live conference calls in English and Mandarin on the same day.

The English session of the conference call will be held at 8:00 AM on March 26, 2026 Beijing Time (8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 25, 2026), and the Mandarin session of the conference call will be held at 9:30 AM Beijing Time on the same day (9:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 25, 2026).

The conference calls can be accessed by the following links:

For English Session:

Time: 8:00 AM Beijing Time, Thursday, August 26, 2026 (8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time, Wednesday, August 25, 2026)

Pre-Registration Link: https://www.acecamptech.com/eventDetail/60532508

Webcast Link: https://www.acecamptech.com/meeting_live/70534610/855957?event_id=60532508

Alternatively, participants may dial in to the conference call using below dial-in information:

United States: +1-646-2543594 (EN) Chinese Mainland: +86-10-58084166 (EN)

+86-10-58084199 (CN) Hong Kong, China: +852-30051313 (EN) +852-30051355 (CN) United Kingdom: International: +44-12-13680466 (EN) +1-646-2543594 (EN) Password: 973808

For Mandarin Session:

Time: 9:30 AM Beijing Time, Thursday, March 26, 2026 (9:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time, Wednesday, March 25, 2026)

Webcast Link: https://s.comein.cn/1g342i3i

Alternatively, participants may dial into the conference call using below dial-in information:

China mainland：+86-4001888938

International： +86-01053827720

China Taiwan：+886-277083288

China Hong Kong：+852-51089680

Password： 531077

The replay of English session will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at http://www.everestmedicines.com.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in global markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies.

The Company's therapeutic areas of focus include CKM (cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic), autoimmune, ophthalmology and critical care. Everest Medicines has developed a fully integrated commercialization platform that combines omnichannel commercial capabilities with end-to-end product lifecycle management. Leveraging its proprietary mRNA platform, the Company is advancing its existing pipeline, including mRNA in vivo CAR-T and mRNA cancer vaccines, while selectively expanding into additional high-value therapeutic areas with blockbuster potential, and accelerating its global expansion. For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.everestmedicines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

