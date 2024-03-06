Everest Medicines to Announce Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on March 28, 2024

SHANGHAI, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines, today announced that it will report financial results for the full year of 2023 ended December 31, 2023 and provide a business update on March 28, 2024. The Company will hold live conference calls in English and Mandarin on March 28, 2024 Beijing Time.

The English session of the conference call will be held at 9:00 AM on March 28, 2024 Beijing Time (9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 27, 2024) and the Mandarin session of the conference call will be held at 11:00 AM Beijing Time on the same day (11:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 27, 2024).

The conference calls can be accessed by the following links:

For English Session:

Time: 9:00 AM Beijing Time, Thursday, March 28, 2024 (9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 27, 2024)

Pre-Registration Link: https://www.acecamptech.com/eventDetail/60505757

Webcast Link:

https://www.acecamptech.com/meeting_live/70507680/12318?event_id=60505757

Alternatively, participants may dial in to the conference call using below dial-in information:

United States: +1-646-2543594 (EN)

Chinese Mainland: +86-10-58084166 (EN) +86-10-58084199 (CN) Hong Kong, China: +852-30051313 (EN) +852-30051355 (CN) United Kingdom: International: +44-20-76600166 (EN) +1-866-6363243 (EN) Password: 886892



For Mandarin Session:

Time: 11:00 AM Beijing Time, Thursday, March 28, 2024 (11:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 27, 2024)

Webcast Link: https://s.comein.cn/AkXE8

Alternatively, participants may dial into the conference call using below dial-in information:

United States: +1-202-5524791

Chinese Mainland: +86-400-188-8938

+86-10-53827720 +86-10-53560182 Hong Kong, China: Taiwan, China: +852-57006920 +886-277031747 Singapore: +65-31586120 United Kingdom: +44-2034816288 Password: 726461



The replay of English session will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at http://www.everestmedicines.com.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late-stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include renal diseases, infectious diseases, mRNA platform and autoimmune disorders. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

SOURCE Everest Medicines