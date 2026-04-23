EVERISE NAMED LEADER IN EVEREST GROUP'S HEALTHCARE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGEMENT PEAK MATRIX® 2026

PLANTATION, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global healthcare customer experience provider Everise today announced that it has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Healthcare Customer Experience Management (CXM) Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 for the first time. This landmark recognition reinforces Everise's position at the forefront of healthcare customer experience, combining deep domain expertise with advanced AI capabilities to deliver measurable impact for healthcare organizations globally.

Leading global healthcare customer experience provider Everise today announced that it has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Customer Experience Management (CXM) Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 for the first time.

Everest Group positioned Everise among the largest providers in the market, citing its scale, strong client relationships, and ability to deliver consistent, high-quality outcomes. The report also highlighted Everise's strengths in executing seamless, omnichannel patient and member engagement across voice and digital touchpoints, as well as its excellent account management, flexibility, and implementation support, reflecting stable client relationships and effective operational governance.

In particular, Everise's mature AI strategy stood out. Through its suite of AI-powered customer experience solutions EverAI Labs, the company has built an industry-leading, enterprise-grade AI ecosystem with proprietary solutions spanning simulation, quality assurance, translation, and agent-assist support – all with the aim of accelerating time-to-proficiency and optimizing operational efficiency.

Everise's balanced delivery footprint covering onshore and nearshore locations further enables healthcare organizations to navigate regulatory complexity, optimize costs, and access specialized talent with ease and confidence.

"Being named a Leader by Everest Group is a powerful validation of our strategy and the impact we are delivering for healthcare organizations and the people they serve. From day one, Everise has been founded on deep healthcare expertise and tech-enabled innovation. As the healthcare industry evolves, our focus remains on transforming the patient and member journey through intelligent, empathetic, scalable – and now AI-powered – customer experience solutions," said Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Everise.

"As healthcare CXM buyers increasingly prioritize meaningful experience transformation, service providers are being evaluated on the depth of their healthcare domain expertise and their ability to operationalize that knowledge across complex care journeys," says Lloyd Fernandes, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Everise brings sector-specific experience across member/patient support, enrollment, care coordination, and provider interaction, supported by a large healthcare delivery base and long-standing relationships with leading health payers and providers. Its acquisition of Continuum Global Solutions' healthcare arm expanded its healthcare capabilities, while EverAI Labs solutions - such as EverAI.Vbot, EverAI.Knowledgeminer, and EverAI.UniConnect - reflect a focused approach to modernizing service delivery. This has contributed to its positioning as a Leader in Everest Group's in Healthcare CXM Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026."

Read the report excerpt here.

As part of its strategy, Everise continues to accelerate its AI-driven capabilities, embedding automation, analytics, and generative AI across its operations to enhance operational efficiency and business outcomes. These investments have enabled healthcare clients to improve access, engagement, and satisfaction while navigating an increasingly complex and competitive industry environment.

This latest recognition builds on Everise's momentum as a trusted partner to the world's leading healthcare organizations, further reinforcing its position as a scaled, innovation-driven provider at the forefront of healthcare customer experience transformation.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for the healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech sectors. Backed by Brookfield and Warburg Pincus, the company solves problems for the millions of customers of the world's leading brands by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With 28,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

SOURCE Everise