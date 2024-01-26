Evermos and IMNU Forge Strategic Partnership to Empower Digital Entrepreneurs

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evermos, a leading connected commerce platform operating through its business unit, Everpro, has officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Internet Marketers Nahdlatul Ulama (IMNU) community. The historic signing took place at the IMNU National Conference 2024 and was proudly represented by Azlan Indra, Co-founder of Everpro, and Ustadz Fahmi Baihaqi, General Chair of IMNU.

Azlan Indra, Co-founder of Everpro, and Ustadz Fahmi Baihaqi, Chairman of IMNU, formalizing the MOU signing at the IMNU National Conference 2024.

As a gesture of commendation for Ustadz Fahmi Baihaqi's election as the new Chairman of IMNU, Azlan Indra, Co-founder of Everpro, in his welcome speech, emphasized the significant contribution Everpro is set to make. He stated, "Everpro's support will play a pivotal role in bolstering IMNU's initiatives, empowering NU cadres to achieve economic independence as they develop their online enterprises. We anticipate that the IMNU community will further enhance the well-being and economic self-reliance of NU members by capitalizing on opportunities in the digital platform."

Evermos, established in 2018, has been a trailblazer in the connected commerce sector, focusing on Sharia-compliant curated products. The company has tirelessly worked to uplift thousands of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Internet Marketers (Imers), and professional dropshippers. The strategic collaboration with IMNU signifies a significant step towards realizing Evermos' mission of cultivating a robust Sharia business ecosystem.

IMNU, a community formed by Nahdlatul Ulama digital entrepreneurs, is dedicated to empowering NU or Nahdliyin in the field of internet marketing. This aligns seamlessly with Evermos' overarching vision of nurturing local entrepreneurs, particularly internet marketers, through Everpro's services. The goal is to facilitate the initiation and growth of their businesses by providing an integrated distribution network platform and comprehensive commerce services.

Everpro's support for the IMNU community encompasses cutting-edge technology, community building initiatives, and consultations. These resources aim to assist IMNU's online businesses, currently numbering over 5,000 members and spanning across Indonesia, in achieving sustained growth and success in the evolving digital landscape.

The strategic partnership between Evermos and IMNU is a testament to their commitment to fostering entrepreneurial growth, economic independence, and community empowerment. This collaboration is poised to create a positive impact on the digital landscape, contributing to the advancement of NU members and the wider community.

About Evermos

Evermos is a connected commerce platform that empowers local brands and underserved communities by providing a distribution network and commerce services focused on curated products based on Sharia principles. It is also a one-stop platform offering comprehensive support services for entrepreneurs, ranging from local brand owners, resellers, to pro sellers. Various free entrepreneurship training programs are available for anyone within the Evermos reseller network to support their success, regardless of gender, educational background, geographic location, or income level.

Established in November 2018, Evermos has built the largest reseller-based connected commerce network in Indonesia, with over 165,000 active sellers across the country and 1,600 MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) partners. To date, Evermos has received numerous industry awards, including the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch award in the Asia-Pacific region, the UN Women 2022 Indonesian Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) award, and membership in the global Endeavor Entrepreneur network. Evermos is also a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community, an invitation-only group of the most promising startup and scale-up companies worldwide at the forefront of technological innovation and ethical business models.

About Everpro

Everpro is a commerce service provider platform which is one of the business units of Evermos. Everpro is committed to being a solution to the problems experienced by MSMEs. Founded in February 2022, currently Everpro provides various services such as Shipping in collaboration with more than 15 expedition services throughout Indonesia, advertising assistance via Facebook & Google Ads Account Support, Marketplace store optimization services, curated product provider services for sales via online channels as well as advanced Funnel and CRM features that can help increase turnover and increase operational effectiveness and efficiency.

Everpro has helped more than 8,000 professional resellers and MSMEs throughout Indonesia, all of whom are members of the Everpro Learning Community, a community for learning and building relationships. Get Everpro services via the application available on the Google Play Store and App Store or via the everpro.id link.

SOURCE Evermos