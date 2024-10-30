Evermos Wins 2024 UN Women WEPs Awards for Its Dedication to Empowering Women's Communities through an Inclusive Digital Platform

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evermos is proud to announce its latest achievement as the winner of the 2024 UN Women Indonesia WEPs Awards in the "Gender-responsive Marketplace" category. In the same category, Cimory was awarded Runner Up 1, and PT Transjakarta received Runner Up 2, both recognized alongside Evermos. The 2024 UN Women Indonesia WEPs Awards mark a significant milestone in Evermos' journey to empower and support women's economic independence through an inclusive digital platform.

Andika Dwi Saputra (second from right), Head of ESG & Sustainability Evermos, receiving the 2024 UN Women WEPs Awards in Jakarta, October 29, 2024.

The UN Women WEPs Awards celebrate companies taking concrete steps to achieve gender equality in line with the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs). These principles consist of seven guidelines to help businesses create environments that foster women's empowerment in the workplace and the broader community. Moreover, this award aims to encourage more companies to incorporate gender-inclusive frameworks into their operations and strengthen a culture of inclusivity.

"We are truly honored by this recognition from UN Women, which underscores our ongoing dedication to gender equality and women's empowerment at Evermos. This commitment is at the heart of everything we do." said Ilham Taufiq, Co-founder & Acting CEO of Evermos. "This award is not just an acknowledgment of our efforts but also a reminder of the work that still lies ahead for us to empower more women across Indonesia to achieve economic independence."

Since it first started, Evermos has empowered over 1,000,000 individuals or resellers, 86% of whom are women. Through its platform, Evermos encourages economic independence, especially among women living in areas with limited job opportunities, by providing employment, fostering entrepreneurship, and offering free access to business training. The average monthly income reported by Evermos' resellers is approximately USD 239.45, surpassing the national average of USD 195.50, thus contributing to greater economic stability for their families.

Evermos also supports the personal development of its resellers, the majority of whom are women. From the moment they join Evermos, resellers are encouraged to connect with nearby Evermos reseller communities. There are currently over 1,900 Evermos reseller communities across Indonesia. Within these communities, resellers receive guidance, training, and support to help them grow into successful entrepreneurs. Evermos regularly organizes meetings that include training sessions and networking activities to strengthen the bonds between resellers within their communities. High-performing resellers also have the opportunity to "level up" by taking on the role of Reseller Coordinator (KORI), or community leader. In this leadership position, they receive incentives, additional training, and extra support from Evermos to further enhance their skills.

Evermos' success is not just the story of one company; it also reflects UN Women's mission to recognize and promote innovations that drive positive change. This award adds to Evermos' growing list of accomplishments and further establishes its role as a key player in developing the local entrepreneurship ecosystem.

About Evermos

Evermos is a connected commerce platform that supports local entrepreneurs in starting and growing their businesses by providing a distribution network in tier 2 and 3 cities, as well as integrated commerce services. It serves as a one-stop platform offering comprehensive support for entrepreneurs, from local brand owners and resellers to pro-sellers. Evermos provides free entrepreneurial training to anyone within its reseller network, supporting their success regardless of gender, educational background, geographical location, or income level.

Founded in November 2018, Evermos has built the largest reseller-based connected commerce network in Indonesia, with over 967,000 active sellers and 6,400 SME partners across the country. To date, Evermos has received numerous industry accolades, including the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch in the Asia-Pacific region, the UN Women Indonesia Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Awards in 2022 & 2024, the 2024 Nikkei Awards, and membership in the global Endeavor Entrepreneur network. Evermos is also a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community, a select group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups leading in technological innovation and ethical business models.

SOURCE Evermos