Evermos Wins Nikkei Asia Award 2023 for Its Dedication to Empowering Women's Economic Independence

BANDUNG, Indonesia, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evermos is proud to announce its latest achievement in winning the prestigious Nikkei Asia Award 2023. This award is a form of recognition for Evermos' dedication in supporting the economic independence of women, especially those living in areas with minimal employment opportunities, by providing employment opportunities, encouraging people to become business owners, as well as providing free access to entrepreneurship training.

Evermos Founders. From left to right: Ghufron Mustaqim, Ilham Taufiq, Iqbal Muslimin, and Arip Tirta.

Evermos was selected as the winner of the Nikkei Asia Award from among 244 nominations received from countries and regions throughout Asia. The Nikkei Asia Award itself is an award given to recognize innovation and extraordinary achievements originating from Asia, which have a positive impact both locally and globally. One of these awards focuses on initiatives that can provide access to economic prosperity, in an effort to improve people's quality of life.

"We are expressing sincere gratitude for the prestigious Nikkei Asia Award, marking a noteworthy early achievement in our journey. This acknowledgment underscores the substantial work ahead as we continue our journey in empowering more local entrepreneurs and contributing to the economic advancement of Indonesia," said Arip Tirta, Co-founder & President of Evermos.

"While many e-commerce platforms with similar services are spread across parts of Asia, however, the noteworthy points of Evermos is that it has brought jobs to many rural and households in poverty and people who have not had the opportunity to hone their business skills," explained Fujio Mitarai, Advisory Board Nikkei Asia Award 2023. "The number of people supported by Evermos has expanded to more than 600,000, many of whom are women, which gives the company's activities certain social significance."

"Women's empowerment is an integral part of Evermos. "More than 70% of our resellers are women, and quite many of them live in rural areas," said Iqbal Muslimin, Co-founder & Chief of Sustainability at Evermos. "Earning the trust to receive the Nikkei Asia Award is like a trigger for us to continue striving for a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem for Indonesian women in achieving greater economic prosperity.

The success of Evermos is not just the success story of one company, but also represents the Nikkei Asia Award's efforts to recognize and encourage innovation that can bring about positive change. This award adds to Evermos' growing list of achievements and further strengthens its position as a key player in developing the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.

About Evermos:

Evermos is a connected commerce platform that empowers local brands and underserved communities by providing a distribution network and commerce services focused on curated products based on Sharia principles. It is also a one-stop platform offering comprehensive support services for entrepreneurs, ranging from local brand owners, resellers, to pro sellers. Various free entrepreneurship training programs are available for anyone within the Evermos reseller network to support their success, regardless of gender, educational background, geographic location, or income level.

Established in November 2018, Evermos has built the largest reseller-based connected commerce network in Indonesia, with over 165,000 active sellers across the country and 1,600 MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) partners. To date, Evermos has received numerous industry awards, including the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch award in the Asia-Pacific region, the UN Women 2022 Indonesian Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) award, and membership in the global Endeavor Entrepreneur network. Evermos is also a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community, an invitation-only group of the most promising startup and scale-up companies worldwide at the forefront of technological innovation and ethical business models.

