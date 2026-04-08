Every Half's Vietnamese Fine Robusta Earns Global Recognition at Global Coffee Awards 2025

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnamese coffee is gaining international recognition as Fine Robusta emerges as a new standard of quality within the global specialty coffee industry. At the Global Coffee Awards 2025 (Origin Edition), held in Houston, Texas, United States, Every Half Coffee Roasters was named Gold in Filter Coffee (Robusta Category) for its Fine Robusta from Cu M'gar, Dak Lak.

Every Half’s roastery in Ho Chi Minh City, powered by solar energy

The Global Coffee Awards, organized by Perfect Daily Grind and the Producer & Roaster Forum, evaluate coffees through blind tasting, recognizing excellence in sourcing, processing, and roasting. The Origin edition specifically highlights roasters based in coffee-producing countries, bringing greater visibility to quality developed at origin.

Vietnam produces approximately 30 million bags of Robusta annually, making it the largest producer in the world. Historically, up to 95% of this output has been exported as green coffee, limiting value capture at origin. The rise of Fine Robusta reflects a shift toward quality-driven production, where selective harvesting, controlled fermentation, and improved processing methods result in a more refined and expressive cup profile.

Well-produced Vietnamese Fine Robusta is characterized by a dense body and natural sweetness, with flavor notes of dark chocolate, cacao, roasted nuts, and caramel, complemented by citrus brightness such as grapefruit or orange peel. This structure offers both intensity and clarity, distinguishing it from traditional perceptions of Robusta.

Every Half Coffee Roasters is part of a new generation of companies working to elevate Vietnamese coffee through an integrated farm-to-cup model. By partnering directly with farmers and investing in post-harvest innovation, the company focuses on developing high-quality coffee while expanding its presence through retail and international markets.

As climate conditions continue to impact global coffee production, Robusta's resilience is becoming increasingly important. The recognition of Vietnamese Fine Robusta at a global competition highlights its potential not only as a sustainable crop, but as a category capable of delivering quality and complexity at an international level.

ABOUT EVERY HALF COFFEE ROASTERS

Every Half Coffee Roasters is a Vietnam-based specialty coffee company focused on redefining Vietnamese coffee through quality, innovation, and sustainability. The company works directly with farmers and develops products across retail and consumer channels, with the goal of bringing Vietnamese coffee to a global audience.

SOURCE Every Half Bean Corporation