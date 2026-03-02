Everyware Limited Launches Caterlord Checkout to Redefine Self-Service Payments for Restaurants in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyware Limited today announced the launch of Caterlord Checkout, a new self-service payment solution designed to help Hong Kong restaurants speed up bill settlement, reduce labour pressure, and deliver a smoother guest experience. Fully integrated with the Caterlord POS platform, Caterlord Checkout enables restaurants to turn tables faster while maintaining accurate, secure, and fully digital payment workflows.

A new era of self‑payment

Caterlord Checkout

Caterlord Checkout is a dedicated self-checkout kiosk that allows guests to review their bill and pay independently at the end of their meal. The system retrieves orders by QR code, synchronises instantly with table and order status in Caterlord POS, and ensures that every transaction is recorded in real time. With automated payments and error-free posting back to the POS, operators can free front-of-house staff to focus on hospitality, allowing each waiter to cut time spent on traditional cashiering tasks by an average of 90 minutes per day.

Designed for modern diners

The solution supports multiple digital payment methods, including popular e-wallets (Octopus, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay), and card schemes (Visa, Mastercard, China Union Pay, American Express, JCB), so guests can pay the way they prefer. A multilingual, user-friendly interface guides customers step by step, helping even first-time users complete payment quickly during peak hours. Restaurants can also use the Caterlord Checkout kiosk home screen as a built-in advertising space to promote new menus, seasonal campaigns, or loyalty programmes at the point of payment.

Fast deployment and flexible setup

Caterlord Checkout integrates natively with existing Caterlord POS deployments, simplifying rollout for both single-site operators and growing groups. The hardware is available in flexible formats such as wall-mount, floor-stand, and tabletop configurations, allowing restaurants to match their store layout and customer flow. Quick installation and cloud-based management mean new locations can go live with minimal disruption to day-to-day operations.

Trusted by leading Hong Kong brands

Several forward-thinking Hong Kong F&B brands have already adopted Caterlord Checkout to enhance service efficiency, including Ging Sun Ho (堅信號), Yeh Lam Kwok (椰林閣), Wan Chuen (雲川), Veggie Factory (菜籽), My Cafe (木椰), Horse Tea (馬茶). These early adopters are using the solution to shorten queues at peak time, support leaner staffing models, and capture more data around guest payment behaviour. Their deployment underscores the growing demand for smarter, guest-led payment experiences across the city's competitive dining scene.

About Everyware Limited:

Everyware Limited was founded with the vision of revolutionizing the restaurant industry through advanced cloud technology. Acknowledging the challenges faced by restaurateurs, the company developed Caterlord, an all-in-one platform that streamlines every aspect of restaurant management. Recognized as one of the most advanced and robust POS systems in Asia-Pacific, Caterlord has been widely acclaimed for its ability to support all F&B concepts, from single-unit cafes to multi-store chains. Trusted by leading F&B groups, Caterlord continues to set the standard for innovation.

