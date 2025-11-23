Evnex launches Australia's first home EV charger with 'grid now, solar later' flexibility

Built for cost-conscious EV drivers using grid energy today, with an easy software upgrade path if they add solar later

SYDNEY, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart EV charger manufacturer Evnex has today launched the E2 Flex - the most affordable charger in the range, and Australia's first home charger built for grid use now, with no extra hardware needed to enable solar later.

With around two thirds of Australian households still without rooftop solar (Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water), the E2 Flex lets users start with grid power now and roll in solar integration later via a simple software upgrade.

Combining both immediate affordability and long-term flexibility, the E2 Flex is Evnex's most affordable smart home charger, designed to help households cut costs without losing access to key smart features.

Evnex CEO Ed Harvey says the E2 Flex was designed for Australians seeking quality and value, with introductory pricing of just $649 for a limited time.

"Many EV owners want to start with simple, safe, cost-effective home charging that gets them to a full battery fast," said Harvey.

"The E2 Flex meets those needs perfectly: it charges up to four times faster than a standard wall socket, has built-in home overload protection, and enables smart off-peak scheduling, all at a more sensible price than comparable smart chargers."

"Flexibility is in the name," Harvey said. "Users can start simple, and if they install solar later, the upgrade is seamless."

Unlike many entry-level EV chargers on the market, the E2 Flex includes built-in home overload protection. This safety feature monitors household electricity demand and automatically slows or pauses charging if the system detects risk of overloading. As more homeowners default to lower-cost options that often lack this safeguard, the E2 Flex, and all Evnex chargers, offer peace of mind that their home is protected.

The new E2 Flex comes ahead of the Federal Government's new Solar Sharer program, rolling out from July 2026. The program gives eligible homes in NSW, SE Queensland, and SA three hours of free electricity during the day. With its higher power output, the E2 Flex helps EV drivers take full advantage of this - fitting more charging into those free hours than standard chargers.

Combined with smart scheduling, the E2 Flex smart charger ensures charging aligns with the Solar Sharer free hours of electricity, even without rooftop solar. For households with solar, the E2 Core and E2 Plus take it further, enabling solar-smart charging that maximises excess generation to extend free charging well beyond the three-hour window.

New Zealand-made and supported locally, the E2 Flex includes a four-year residential warranty and expert local customer support. It is compatible with all major EV brands and can be installed by any licensed electrician, with Evnex also offering fully installed options through its installer network.

Chris Keenan, General Manager of Smillie Electrical, says, "We've observed that many customers are turning to cheaper chargers due to the tough economic conditions in Australia without fully understanding the importance of key features such as home overload protection, choosing price over safety."

The E2 Flex is available now across Australia via Evnex.com.au , with Evnex certified installation options available nationwide.

About Evnex:

Evnex is a New Zealand manufacturer which has been at the forefront of the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure revolution for more than a decade. Specialising in smart and efficient charging solutions, Evnex is dedicated to empowering the widespread adoption of electric vehicles by addressing crucial aspects of charging infrastructure.

Evnex's vision is to create a future where every journey is powered by clean and affordable energy. Evnex is based in Christchurch, New Zealand.

