EVNIA Launches Three High Refresh-Rate Gaming Monitors for Japan's Summer Promotion

TOKYO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVNIA, Philips' specialist gaming display brand, has unveiled three new high-refresh gaming monitors for Japanese users, catering to casual gamers, competitive enthusiasts and professional creators to satisfy summer gaming and content creation demands.

The star of the lineup is the flagship 27-inch 27M2N6501L/11 QD-OLED model, engineered to balance elite competitive gaming and professional creative workflows. Its quantum dot self-emissive panel delivers a staggering 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, native 10-bit color depth, alongside 98% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI-P3 and 147.5% sRGB wide color gamut coverage, rendering vivid, true-to-life colors with seamless tonal gradients. An integrated graphene heat dissipation layer effectively curbs panel burn-in and color degradation, maintaining consistent visual quality through hours of continuous use.

Equipped with a 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-low 0.03ms GTG response time, the flagship drastically reduces motion blur and ghosting for fluid gameplay. Certified NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium, plus HDMI 2.1 connectivity, it delivers tear-free, low-latency visuals across FPS, racing and 3A games, with seamless compatibility for PCs, PlayStation 5 and other mainstream consoles. Factory pre-calibrated to Delta E < 2, it excels for graphic design, photo retouching and video color grading, while the MultiView split-screen function enables dual-input simultaneous display to boost multitasking efficiency.

Philips exclusive SoftBlue technology filters damaging short-wave blue light without skewing color accuracy, relieving eye fatigue during long gaming or editing sessions. AI-enhanced Ambiglow ambient lighting analyzes on-screen visuals in real time to match surrounding backlight tones, greatly elevating immersive gaming and streaming experiences. Its minimalist white ergonomic stand supports 130mm height adjustment, ±90° portrait pivot and horizontal swivel, paired with comprehensive ports including dual HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4 and a USB 3.2 fast-charging hub. Aligned with eco-friendly standards, the monitor incorporates 35% recycled plastic in its chassis and comes with fully recyclable RoHS-compliant packaging.

Rounding out the product portfolio are the 27-inch 27M2N3501PA/11 and 24-inch 24M2N3201P/11. All three new releases feature a minimum 240Hz refresh rate, covering entry-level home entertainment and commercial professional usage scenarios to match diverse user budgets and requirements.

Full product specifications and details are available at https://evniapromotion.co.jp/

SOURCE EVNIA