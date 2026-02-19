Evolving forward as Elicron

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the merger of Permascand and Magneto Special Anodes, the company now enters a new chapter as Elicron. The new name reflects a strong legacy and an ambition to support customers' operational excellence in evolving markets.

A year ago, Permascand merged with Magneto Special Anodes, establishing a leading global position in electrochemical solutions specializing in high end coted anodes and cathodes. Looking ahead, the ambition is to continue growing with solutions that enables customers operational excellence.

To mark this new chapter, the company moves forward under the name Elicron. The name combines "Electrochemical" and "On", capturing the essence of the company's expertise and ambitions.

Short and memorable, it connects a strong legacy with a clear ambition to create long-term value in established and new markets.

"Elicron reflects what we work with every day and gives our shared technical expertise a distinct and unified expression. Together, Permascand and Magneto have 125 years of experience that our customers can truly benefit from," says David Ekberg, CEO of Elicron.

Elicron's manufacturing sites and R&D operations are in three different continents: Europe, North America and Asia. Across this global organization of around 350 specialists, Elicron brings together a unique depth of expertise that is critical to shaping the future of advanced electrochemical solutions.

As the world moves towards cleaner, more efficient and resilient systems, Elicron supports this transition by manufacturing advanced electrochemical components, upgrading existing installations and co-developing durable, high-performance solutions. Elicron's mission is to create long-term business value while at the same time reducing environmental impact.

"Our journey ahead will be defined by initiative, curiosity and the innovative spirit that has long characterized both Permascand and Magneto Special Anodes. Elicron embodies stability and a confident future for our clients around the world," David Ekberg continues.

