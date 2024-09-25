ewpartners Highlights Case for Investment into MENA Region at SuperReturn Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ewpartners, the first international private equity firm to establish an Asian-Saudi cross boarder investment platform, will use its speaking appearance at SuperReturn Asia this week to outline the significant investment potential of the Middle East for APAC investors searching for diversified risk-adjusted returns.

Mr. Cliff Chau, Managing Partner at ewpartners, will be speaking on Thursday 26th September on the cross-border investment opportunity between Asia and the Middle East and North Africa ('MENA') region. ewpartners was founded in Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2017 and has witnessed the incredible growth of the Kingdom over the past seven years. Through its funds, ewpartners invests across three key themes: digital infrastructure & solutions, advanced manufacturing & energy transition, and logistics & consumer enablement. Its first-mover advantage and local knowledge of the region is a crucial benefit for APAC investors.

To exemplify the MENA region's progress, Mr. Chau will discuss Saudi's Vision 2030 as a primary example of how the Kingdom is encouraging foreign investment as part of its wider blueprint to diversify its economy. Launched in 2016, the project is just past its halfway point, prompting an ideal moment to reiterate the progress the Kingdom has made in shifting their economy away from oil dependence and towards a more vibrant environment for both citizens and investors.

Over the past eight years, Saudi Arabia has launched $1.3 trillion into real estate and infrastructure projects to craft the country into a more attractive place to work, live and travel. At the same time, the Kingdom has become a leading fintech hub with the establishment of Fintech Saudi. Over $1 billion has been invested into the industry, and a regulatory environment created which is supportive of growth and innovation.

Mr. Chau will highlight how this transformation into a wider economic base offers unparalleled opportunities for investors who are looking for long term projects that align with their strategic objectives.

As Saudi has opened its doors and expanded business opportunities, countries have risen to the occasion. MENA countries have effectively communicated their commitment to mitigating perceived risk association in the region whilst simultaneously revising investment legislation, easing market entry and strengthening investment promotion agencies. Mr. Chau will speak directly to APAC investors on how these advancements have resulted in a drastic rise of Foreign Direct Investment into MENA from $57 billion in 2020 to $103 billion in 2023[1].

The growing foreign investment landscape in the MENA region is largely driven by players such as the United States, European countries and China, presenting a unique opportunity for investors from the global market to expand their presence, particularly in the region's non-oil sectors. Areas such as renewable energy, technology, logistics, and tourism are becoming key areas of investment. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 has attracted over $12 billion in green energy investments, and the UAE is set to increase its FDI in the tech sector by 7% annually. MENA countries continue diversifying their economies away from oil, and Asian nations, with their growing expertise in industries like technology, renewable energy, and manufacturing, are well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities. Strategic investments from Asia can help accelerate the MENA region's economic transformation while fostering deeper economic ties and partnerships.

Rebranding

Since its launch in Riyadh in 2017, ewpartners has raised and fully deployed 400 million USD for its Fund I and is targeting 1 billion USD for its Fund II as a direct response to strong investor interest. The company, previously known as eWTP Arabia Capital, recently re-branded to ewpartners to symbolise a broadening out of its initial focus to include investments into the wider MENA region. The ' e ast w est' wording incorporated into ewpartners symbolises the transfer of knowledge and investment that the company facilitates between Asia and the Middle East.

ewpartners has successfully built companies that not only create significant value for APAC investors but also contribute meaningfully to key industries in the MENA region, achieving exceptional business growth. A prime example is Saudi Cloud Computing Company (SCCC), which ewpartners have built up to drive digital infrastructure in the region, benefiting consumers, companies, and investors alike. Additionally, ewpartners supported J&T Express, a last-mile delivery service operating across Saudi Arabia, in achieving top-tier ranking in delivery efficiency and securing a place among the top three companies in the industry by average daily order volume. This not only highlights ewpartners' role in driving growth and operational excellence in critical sectors like logistics but also demonstrates how upgrading the logistics industry has fueled the growth of the e-commerce market, unlocking the high purchasing power of the Middle East region.

Speaking at an event held at ewpartners offices in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh to celebrate the new brand, ewpartners Founder and Managing Partner Jessica Wong said:

"We were the first cross–border investment platform to establish ourselves in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and our first-mover advantage has meant the last seven years has been a period of great success for us. As we launch our new brand here in the KAFD we are excited to renew our commitment to the Kingdom, as well as signal our intention towards the wider Middle East. We have already identified a pipeline of opportunities, and we look forward to acting on that as we contribute towards the region's vision of connectivity, growth, and global prominence."

Mr. Chau's panel at SuperReturn Asia will dive deeper into ewpartners' role in developing the MENA region into a future hub of innovation and how APAC investors can rely on them to facilitate trans-border investment.

About ewpartners

ewpartners (formerly eWTP Arabia Capital) is an international investment firm specialising in cross-border investments between Asia and the MENA region. Backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the firm has been active in Saudi Arabia since 2017 and was the first investment firm to launch a cross-border platform between the Kingdom and China.

Headquartered in Riyadh, ewpartners focuses on building value across borders by establishing strategic partnership with exceptional companies. Our team's expertise in shaping innovative conducive policy frameworks can support governments in fostering economic transformation and diversification driven by innovation and technology.

We are committed to investing in, supporting, and growing successful businesses across the Asia and MENA regions, with a focus on key industries and themes such as digital infrastructure & solutions, advanced manufacturing & energy transition, and logistics & consumer enablement.

For additional information, please visit https://ewpartners.fund/

