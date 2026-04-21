EX3 Accelerates APAC Expansion with Malaysia Growth Milestone and SAP Partnership

LONDON and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EX3 today announced a significant milestone in its Asia-Pacific (APAC) growth journey, marked by continued expansion in Malaysia, a newly formalised SAP partnership, and further investment in regional leadership.

As part of its broader APAC growth strategy, EX3 has strengthened its presence in Malaysia, with headcount increasing to 21 employees—an addition of four new team members in the last six months alone, with additional two expected by end of May 2026. This growth reflects sustained demand for EX3's expertise in delivering end-to-end HR and payroll transformation programmes across the region.

In parallel, EX3 has been officially inducted as an SAP Partner in Malaysia, with a dedicated focus on Human Capital Management (HCM) and Payroll. This milestone represents a strategic step forward, reinforcing EX3's capability to deliver enhanced value to clients through deeper alignment with SAP technologies and innovation.

The SAP partnership is central to EX3's regional ambitions, enabling the organisation to scale its delivery and sales capabilities across Malaysia and the wider APAC market. By combining SAP's leading cloud solutions with EX3's agile, AI-powered delivery approach, the company is well-positioned to support organisations navigating complex HR and payroll transformations.

Sam Garwood, Chief Revenue Officer at EX3, commented:

"Our SAP partnership represents a key enabler for our go-to-market strategy across APAC. With Malaysia at the centre of our regional operations, we are building a scalable, high-impact GTM engine that allows us to bring EX3's full capabilities to market with greater speed and precision. This positions us strongly to capture growing demand for HR and payroll transformation across the region."

Looking ahead, EX3 will continue to invest in its regional leadership team, including the upcoming appointment of a new Head of Sales for APAC. This role will be instrumental in driving continued growth, strengthening client relationships, and expanding EX3's footprint across key markets.

Jas Rai, CEO of EX3, added:

"EX3 is on a strong global growth trajectory, and our expansion in APAC is a critical part of that journey. Malaysia plays a pivotal role in enabling that growth—both as a centre of delivery excellence and as a strategic hub for the region. As we continue to scale, our investment in Malaysia will help us accelerate our broader ambitions and deliver even greater value to clients globally."

About EX3

EX3 is a global provider of end-to-end SAP Payroll and HR transformation, combining strategic advisory with outcome-based support and managed services to streamline global operations for organizations worldwide. With offices in the UK, Malaysia, and India, EX3 delivers modern, scalable, and innovative solutions that help clients transform how they manage HR and payroll operations.

https://www.weareex3.com/

Media Contact:

Sach Dhanjal

Senior Marketing Manager, EX3

sach.dhanjal@weareex3.com

SOURCE EX3