Exciting Kickoff for 2024 Visit Korean Heritage Campaign with Star-Studded Performances and New Programs

SEOUL, South Korea, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Heritage Service and the Korea Heritage Agency kicked off the 2024 Visit Korean Heritage Campaign with a special performance, Korea On Stage, at Gyeongbokgung Palace's Heungnyemun Square on May 21.

Korea On Stage, 2024 Visit Korean Heritage Campaign, featuring Danielle from NewJeans

Launched in 2020, the Visit Korean Heritage Campaign aims to promote the beauty and value of Korea's national heritage. This year, with the transition to a new national heritage system, the campaign offers expanded opportunities for both locals and visitors to experience Korea's rich cultural legacy. Various programs will be introduced, utilizing heritage sites across the country.

Actress Cho Boah, appointed as the campaign ambassador

Popular actress Cho Boah has been appointed as the campaign ambassador. She will play a key role in promoting Korean heritage, including featuring in a video showcasing the stunning Changdeokgung Palace, part of the "Royalty Road" in the "Korean Heritage Route."

The campaign's second group of supporters, selected on May 10, also commenced their activities. These 30 supporters will help highlight the charm of national heritage through the Korean Heritage Route and the Korean Heritage Passport Tour.

2024 Korea On Stage: A Grand Celebration

2024 Korea On Stage, marking the first event of the 2024 campaign, took place on May 21 at Heungnyemun Square, Gyeongbokgung Palace.

Since its debut in 2020, Korea On Stage has showcased the excellence and beauty of Korea's national heritage through performances by renowned Korean artists. The event has been held at various locations, including Suwon Hwaseong Fortress in 2020, Namwon Gwanghalluwon Garden in 2021, Gyeongbokgung Palace's back garden and the Cheongwadae (Blue House) in 2022, and in London, UK, in 2023.

NewJeans' Danielle hosted this year's Korea On Stage, featured performances by NewJeans, Fromis 9, DEEP N DAP, ALL(H)OURS, ATBO, Hyolyn, and the casts of the musicals "Hero" and "The Last Empress."

Expansion of "Heritage Route" programs

The campaign will feature various programs through the Korean Heritage Route. From May 10 to 19, the Gwandong Pungryu Era Route included the Gwandong Pungryu Train and Moonlight Visit to Seongyojang House which received positive feedback for their immersive experiences of the region's scenic beauty.

In June, the Korean Temple Monasteries Route will feature "Finding Myself at the Temple" at Tongdosa Temple, a head temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, located in Yangsan, Gyeongsangnamdo Province. In October, a special morning walk program for international visitors at Changdeokgung Palace, part of the Royalty Route, will showcase the palace's natural beauty.

Additionally a public call for tourism products utilizing national heritage sites is underway. This initiative will develop high-quality tourism experiences unique to these sites, with up to nine tour packages receiving funding and operational support.

To facilitate easier access to these heritage sites, collaborative programs with Korail and Kumho Express will be expanded. The Gwandong Pungryu Train program will include the operation of the Santa Train, and dedicated shuttle buses will be provided for the Gwandong Pungryu Era Route and the Korean Temple Monasteries Route.

Revamped Korean Heritage Passport Tour

The Korean Heritage Passport Tour has been revamped to feature traditional Korean beauty and representative heritage sites from ten routes. Updated information on these sites has also been provided to enhance visitor convenience. Participants can collect stamps at each heritage site and receive gifts, such as mini tumblers and small bags.

The newly designed passport can be obtained at the Korean Heritage Tourist center at Incheon International Airport and through the campaign's official website. A special edition passport featuring "Barabapa" characters by artist Hong Won-pyo will be available to the first 2,000 visitors.

For more information on the Visit Korean Heritage Campaign, visit its official website (kh.or.kr/visit/en), YouTube (youtube.com/koreanheritage), and Instagram (instagram.com/visitkoreanheritage).

SOURCE Korea Heritage Agency