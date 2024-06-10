Exciting Promotions for 6.6 Bigating Birthday Sale

MANILA, Philippines, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The go-to skincare brand among dermatologists, COSRX, is thrilled to announce the upcoming campaign, the 6.6 Bigating Birthday Sale, running from June 2nd to 6th. Fantastic promotions have been lined up, including:

Exciting Promotions for COSRX 6.6 Birthday Sale!

Newly Launched The Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ is on Sale

Say goodbye to old-school sunscreens with their dreaded white cast and greasy textures. The Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ features a sheer and transparent formula designed to absorb quickly without leaving any white cast, providing a refreshing finish while delivering essential sun protection. The transparent formula allows for seamless layering, ensuring no white cast even with multiple applications, even on darker skin tones. Ideal for all season outdoor activities, it can also be applied to the body without leaving a greasy residue, ensuring optimal comfort and protection.

Formulated with a blend of 66.4% Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Water and Hamamelis Virginiana Leaf Water, the Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ offers intense hydration without the sticky sensation commonly found in sun protection products. The combination of the two plant-based extracts also work to protect, hydrate and soothe the skin from symptoms such as dryness and redness caused by UV exposure, making it the perfect all in one sun and skincare product that protects against UV rays while offering simultaneous care for healthy skin.

Delivering superior defense against harmful UV rays without causing any irritation, this sunscreen boasts remarkable blocking power with its transparent application. Rigorously tested in accordance with ISO (International Organization for Standardization) standards, it has undergone extensive UV blocking assessments, ensuring both reliability and effectiveness with a clinically verified SPF 50+ count and protection against UVA & UVB rays.

Take advantage of these incredible offers during the 6.6 Bigating Birthday Sale.

ABOUT COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of world's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Philippines TikTok Shop, Shopee, and Watsons Philippines.

