Exclaimer Forges New Distribution Agreement with Bluechip Infotech

New strategic partnership set to enhance email communications across various industries in Australia

SYDNEY, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclaimer, the leading email signature management solution, today announced a groundbreaking distribution agreement with Bluechip Infotech to service partners in the Australian channel. This partnership promises to strengthen both entities' market presence by leveraging their unique strengths in technology and distribution.

Bluechip Infotech stands at the forefront of distributing cutting-edge IT products, renowned for its unparalleled commitment to delivering the latest technological innovations alongside exceptional service. This partnership with Exclaimer is poised to set a new standard in email signature management solutions, offering businesses robust tools to amplify their digital presence over email.

Robert Gavin, Exclaimer's SVP of Growth, expresses his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to partner with Bluechip Infotech. Their expertise in the IT distribution landscape in Australia combined with our state-of-the-art email signature management solution paves the way for remarkable advancements in how businesses communicate. This alliance not only extends our reach but also allows us to make impactful connections through enhanced email marketing strategies."

Ron Jarvis, Sales Director, Bluechip Infotech said "We are excited to partner with Exclaimer, a leader in email signature management. This strategic alliance will bring their innovative technology together with Bluechip Infotech's robust market presence, offering our partners cutting-edge tools to enhance their digital branding and marketing efforts."

Shawn Berry, Global Head of Distribution at Exclaimer, echoes this sentiment, emphasising the strategic importance of this partnership. "Joining forces with Bluechip Infotech represents a pivotal moment for Exclaimer. Our collective goal is to redefine the standards of email communications by providing innovative, user-friendly solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses worldwide. We are eager to see the value this partnership brings to our customers and partners alike."

About Exclaimer

Exclaimer is the industry's leading provider of email signature solutions, empowering businesses to unlock the potential of email as a key digital advertising channel. With its award-winning tools, organizations can simplify the management of email signatures to deliver consistent branding, promote marketing campaigns and company news, gather real-time customer feedback, and much more.

Over 60,000 organizations in 150+ countries rely on Exclaimer for their email signature solutions. Its diverse customer base includes Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and the Academy Awards. For more information, visit www.exclaimer.com or follow Exclaimer on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter).

About Bluechip Infotech

Bluechip Infotech was established in 2000, focuses on delivering the latest IT products to a wide channel base while maintaining a dedicated commitment to first-class service. With five offices across Australia and New Zealand. We are able to back our commitment to service through localised support.

The key to Bluechip's success is in strategic implementation of the latest technology, broad access to IT channels and a market driven, highly motivated sales team. Thus, they guarantee a full comprehensive understanding of products and target markets allowing them to provide cost-effective solutions to partners. The value is that they bring the Channel and Vendors together to provide solutions through cooperation. Bluechip Infotech is a continually evolving company that continues to work hard in its traditional distribution market to consolidate and improve its position, but one that is looking to develop new markets and partnerships with customers and vendors, locally and overseas to help growth and diversification.

