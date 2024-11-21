EXEO GLOBAL ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH GHANA CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY

EXEO Global's subsidiary Ascent Solutions Pte Ltd will work closely with the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority on the development and deployment of an Advanced Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) System

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Solutions Pte Ltd ("Ascent Solutions"), a subsidiary of EXEO Global Pte Ltd ("EXEO Global") has officially inked an agreement with Rock Africa Limited ("Rock Africa"), Ministry of Transport (Ghana) and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority ("GCAA") to kickstart the development and deployment of an Advanced Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record System.

From L-R: Francis Bullen Gavor, MD of Rock Africa Ltd, Mr. Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli, Deputy Minister of Transport, Ghana, Mr Lim Chee Kean, CEO of Ascent Solutions Pte Ltd, Ing. Charles Kraikue, Director-General of Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and Mr Chew Kia Boon, CTO of Ascent Solutions Pte Ltd

The API-PNR system will enhance passenger processing and security, ensuring compliance with international aviation standards, including the UN Security Council Resolution 2178 (2014) and Annex 9 of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, and represents a significant step forward in enhancing the security and operational capabilities of Ghana's aviation infrastructure.

Ascent Solutions and Rock Africa will lead the deployment of this cutting-edge system, supported by an operations and command centre located at Ghana's international airports. The API-PNR system will enable the GCAA to handle real-time data processing and sharing, significantly enhancing the country's ability to monitor, secure, and manage passenger information. The system is designed to ensure reliable and continuous 24/7 operation, meeting the high demands of modern air travel.

This project highlights EXEO Global's dedication to pioneering solutions that not only address today's aviation challenges, but to also future-proof infrastructure to meet evolving security and operational needs. The API-PNR system will ensure full compliance with International Air Transport Association (IATA), International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and other global standards, cementing Ghana's position as a trusted partner in international air travel.

Ing. (F) Charles Kraikue, Director-General of Ghana Civil Aviation Authority said, "After extensive review and evaluation of potential partners, we are proud to be appointing Ascent Solutions and Rock Africa to assist us in the development of a state-of-the-art API-PNR system that will allow us to improve the way we monitor and manage passenger information. We look forward to working closely with the team on the deployment and development of the system."

Mr Imaizumi Fumitoshi, Group Chief Executive Officer of EXEO Global, shared, "We are immensely proud of this collaboration between Ascent Solutions, Rock Africa, and the GCAA, which is set to redefine aviation security standards in Ghana. The scale and complexity of this project underscore EXEO Global Group's commitment to delivering world-class solutions that enhance both security and operational efficiency, thereby creating trust."

About EXEO Global

EXEO Global Pte Ltd is global headquarters for Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market listed EXEO Group, Inc, facilitating the operational and strategic management of overseas subsidiaries for the Group outside of Japan.

The company has subsidiaries in the space of M&E engineering services, ICT infrastructure, Managed Services and Intelligent technologies with operations globally. EXEO Global also continually invests in new businesses and technologies that complement the offerings of the Group's companies.

For more information, please visit www.exeo-global.com

