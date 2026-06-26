Exhibition | "The Hue of China - Chinese Peasant Painting Exhibition" Successfully Concludes in Jakarta, Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 26, 2026, the two‑week "The Hue of China – Chinese Peasant Painting Exhibition" came to a successful close at Art:1 New Museum in Jakarta, Indonesia. Co‑hosted by the Chongqing China Three Gorges Museum and Art:1 New Museum, the exhibition had attracted numerous local visitors and art enthusiasts since its opening on June 12.

The exhibition featured 52 selected works (groups) from four major "modern Chinese folk painting towns" – Dongfeng in Jilin, Huxian in Shaanxi, Jinshan in Shanghai, and Qijiang in Chongqing. Organized into four sections – "Tribute to Heaven and Earth," "The Rhythm of Seasons," "Prosperous Human Realm," and a special feature area "Hometown of Peasant Paintings" – the exhibition used simple brushwork and vivid colors to present the rural essence, festive customs, and contemporary vitality of Chinese agricultural civilization. On‑site interactive areas for woodblock print rubbing and paper cutting allowed visitors to experience the joy of Chinese folk art firsthand.

Throughout the exhibition, the peasant paintings' expressions of affection for the land and hopes for a bountiful harvest resonated deeply with Indonesia's traditional rural culture, effectively fostering mutual understanding between the two peoples. The exhibition was free and open to the public, receiving thousands of visitors in total, adding a warm and vivid chapter to China‑Indonesia cultural exchanges in 2026.

SOURCE Chongqing China Three Gorges Museum