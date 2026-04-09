Exito Media Concepts Announces the 34th Edition of the BFSI IT Summit Indonesia 2026

Tech it to the Next Level: Shaping the Future of Indonesia's BFSI

16th April 2026 | JW Marriott Mega Kuningan, Jakarta | 09:00 AM – 05:00 PM

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exito Media Concepts, a globally recognized leader in B2B technology events, is proud to announce the 34th Edition of the BFSI IT Summit Indonesia 2026, the country's foremost gathering of banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) technology leaders. The summit will take place on 16th April 2026 at the JW Marriott Mega Kuningan, Jakarta, bringing together over 150+ CIOs, CTOs, and digital transformation leaders to chart the future of financial services technology in Indonesia.

Indonesia's BFSI sector is at an inflection point. As fintech innovation accelerates, digital banking platforms proliferate, and artificial intelligence reshapes risk and customer engagement, financial institutions across the country are racing to modernize their technology foundations. The BFSI IT Summit Indonesia serves as the premier strategic platform where technology leaders convene to exchange insights, explore real-world solutions, and collectively drive the digital transformation agenda forward.

"Indonesia's financial institutions are not just adapting to digital transformation — they are defining it. This summit is where that vision takes shape."

Indonesia's BFSI Sector at the Forefront of Digital Innovation

Indonesia's BFSI sector continues to be a cornerstone of the nation's economic growth, underpinned by a rapidly expanding digital economy and ambitious financial inclusion initiatives. The rise of fintech companies and digital-first banking models has fundamentally intensified competition, compelling traditional financial institutions to reimagine their operating models and double down on innovation.

Customer expectations for seamless mobile-first experiences and real-time financial services are driving unprecedented investment in modern technology infrastructure. Simultaneously, organizations must navigate a complex regulatory landscape governed by OJK and Bank Indonesia, all while integrating legacy systems with next-generation digital platforms, a challenge that remains central to the sector's transformation journey.

In Focus: Driving Digital Transformation in Indonesia's Banking Sector

A leading Indonesian financial institution recently executed a landmark digital transformation, transitioning from legacy core banking infrastructure to a scalable, cloud-enabled architecture. Deploying a hybrid cloud strategy alongside advanced AI and data analytics capabilities, the institution unlocked deeper customer insights and delivered more personalized financial offerings.

Automation technologies were rolled out across core processes, dramatically reducing manual intervention and accelerating transaction speed and accuracy. A reinforced cybersecurity framework ensured regulatory compliance, while a focused workforce upskilling programme embedded a culture of digital agility. The outcome: measurably improved customer satisfaction, stronger operational resilience, and a sharpened competitive edge in Indonesia's fast-evolving BFSI market.

Event Overview

The 34th Edition of the BFSI IT Summit Indonesia 2026 forms part of a globally recognized summit series hosted across the world's leading financial hubs. This edition will convene over 150+ CIOs, CTOs, Heads of IT, Digital Transformation Leaders, and senior technology decision-makers from across Indonesia's banking, financial services, and insurance ecosystem.

Through expert-led keynotes, high-impact panel discussions, and real-world case studies, the summit will explore the innovative strategies, emerging technologies, and proven best practices that enable financial institutions to enhance customer experiences, strengthen operational resilience, and drive sustainable digital growth.

Date: 16th April 2026

Time: 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Venue: JW Marriott Mega Kuningan, Jakarta

Attendees: 150+ CIOs, CTOs, Heads of IT, Digital Transformation Leaders

Website: https://bfsiitsummit.com/indonesia/

Summit Agenda: Key Technology Priorities for 2026

Expert-led sessions, immersive panel discussions, and live case studies will address the most pressing challenges and opportunities across Indonesia's BFSI technology landscape, including:

Cloud & Hybrid Infrastructure: Building a scalable digital core while navigating regulatory frameworks and data residency requirements.

Building a scalable digital core while navigating regulatory frameworks and data residency requirements. AI/ML for Risk & Growth: Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance decision-making, risk management, and revenue growth.

Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance decision-making, risk management, and revenue growth. Unified Data Platforms: Enabling seamless data integration to drive efficiency, insights, and innovation across financial services.

Enabling seamless data integration to drive efficiency, insights, and innovation across financial services. Open Banking & API Economy: Moving from regulatory compliance to value creation through API-driven ecosystems.

Moving from regulatory compliance to value creation through API-driven ecosystems. Inclusion Tech: Expanding financial access through mobile-first and data-driven solutions to support nationwide financial inclusion.

Expanding financial access through mobile-first and data-driven solutions to support nationwide financial inclusion. Cybersecurity and Data Protection: Strengthening security frameworks to safeguard sensitive financial data and ensure full regulatory compliance.

Strengthening security frameworks to safeguard sensitive financial data and ensure full regulatory compliance. Core Banking Modernization: Transitioning from legacy systems to agile, cloud-enabled platforms.

Transitioning from legacy systems to agile, cloud-enabled platforms. Automation & Intelligent Process Management: Improving operational efficiency through automation and AI-driven workflows.

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of the 34th Edition of the BFSI IT Summit Indonesia 2026.

About Exito Media Concepts

Exito stands for "success", a principle that defines every experience we design. With over 15 years of global expertise, Exito is a leading B2B events and media organization delivering over 240 conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, and emerging enterprise sectors. Through meticulously curated agendas, world-class speaker communities, and market-driven insights, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate innovation adoption, and deliver measurable business outcomes worldwide.

Media Contact

Prakruthi Nayaka

Media and PR Executive, Exito Media Concepts

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bfsiitsummit.com/indonesia/

SOURCE Exito Media Concepts