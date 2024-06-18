Expands into New Energy with Strategic JV and Launches New Charging Solutions

HONG KONG, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd ("FIT", listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under 6088), a subsidiary of Hon Hai (TW.2317), is expanding its presence in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Following the acquisition of Germany's SWH Group in 2023 and the launch of the Voltaira brand for its mobility solutions portfolio, FIT Hon Teng has formed a joint venture with XYPower Technology Co., Ltd., establishing FXNWING New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. ("FXNWING") to enter the EV charger market.

XY Power, based in Xi'an, specializes in EV charging and energy storage systems. With over 25 years of experience, their expertise in power module design will enhance FXNWING's production capabilities. Combined with FIT Hon Teng's manufacturing strengths, this partnership aims to deliver top-notch charging and energy restorage solutions globally. With growth potential in the EV market, FIT will continue to partner with core technical experts to leverage business opportunities by shortening development times and enhancing the solution packages.

Along with the One-FIT strategy, the strong cooperation between FXNWING and Voltaira has resulted in a new series called Voltaira AC and DC chargers. The debut product Voltaira Anoles AC charger offer 7kW and 22kW charging power and has won the 2024 IF Product Design Award by featuring its interchangeable covers and easy cable and socket replacement to comply with various international standards. Its modular design and improved heat dissipation make it adaptable to different environments.

At Europe's largest smart energy exhibition, Smarter E Europe, on June 19-21, 2024, visitors were able to explore the Voltaira Royal Series. Targeting the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market, the Royal Series includes DC fast charging stations and AC chargers for commercial and residential use. Designed for harsh climates, these products feature robust protection and intelligent power distribution to achieve high efficiency and reduce operational costs.

FXNWING's innovation is further evidenced by the FitPile,the mini DC which has won a Red Dot Design Award. This recognition highlights FIT Hon Teng's commitment to innovation and technical excellence.

Visit us at Messe München, Germany (MESSE) C6.635.

About FIT (Foxconn Interconnect Technology) Hon Teng (HK.6088)

Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT), listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, focuses on precision design and manufacturing of connector products as its core. FIT continues to explore 5G AIoT, EV mobility, and audio applications areas, stepping into consumer brand operations. For more information about FIT, please see: www.fit-foxconn.com .

