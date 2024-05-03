Expansion of Step Attenuators Offers Precision Control

IRVINE, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has expanded its portfolio of step attenuators for use in high-reliability applications requiring precise control of signal levels, including precision measurements, prototyping and characterization product systems and instrumentation.

The new step attenuators feature a maximum VSWR of 1.4:1, a maximum insertion loss of 1 dB and attenuation accuracy of +/- 5 dB, making them well-suited for high-reliability applications requiring accurate control of attenuation values.

Additional performance characteristics for these new step attenuators include high power and wide coverage with a 2-watt power rating and an operating frequency range up to 18 GHz. To address a wide variety of applications, they provide attenuation step sides ranging from 1 dB to 99 dB and SMA and N-type connectorized designs.

"This new series of step attenuators ensures our customers attain reliable performance for their extreme precision applications," said Steven Pong, Senior Product Manager.

Pasternack's new step attenuators are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.

For inquiries, contact Pasternack at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave, and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

