Experience a Stylish Tet Getaway at Le Méridien Saigon

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled along the bustling Ton Duc Thang Street, Le Méridien Saigon boasts a prime location in the heart of the financial district, making it one of the most prominent thoroughfares in the city. With over 50% of its rooms offering stunning views of the Saigon River and the iconic Ba Son Bridge, Le Méridien Saigon is undoubtedly a premier destination for luxurious relaxation and culinary experiences, especially with Tet Binh Ngo just around the corner.

A Destination for an Elevated Getaway at Le Méridien Saigon's Suite Collection

The hotel features a total of 344 meticulously designed accommodations, more than half of which provide breathtaking views of the Saigon River and the vibrant urban life, ensuring that every moment of your stay is extraordinary. The river-facing rooms are thoughtfully crafted to enhance the beauty of each scenic vista, offering guests a relaxing ambiance and stunning views both day and night. This truly is the perfect piece that elevates your relaxation experience!

Le Méridien Saigon proudly showcases over 51 luxurious suites, ranging from 55 to 68 square meters, featuring modern and elegant designs. The standout Presidential Suite, sprawling across 200 square meters, offers a unique experience for those who appreciate the finer things in life. This suite has become a preferred choice for many luxury brands for private events, thanks to its opulence, absolute privacy, and ability to meet the stringent standards of top-tier brands.

An Essential Experience for a Wonderful Tet Getaway

At Le Méridien Saigon, guests will not only enjoy luxurious accommodation but will also experience one of the few 5-star hotels with all restaurants and bars recognized for their high-profile accolades within the culinary industry. This Tet Binh Ngo, Le Méridien Saigon proudly continues its "Waves of Flavor" event series at the Latest Recipe buffet restaurant, providing diners with an impressive space and distinctive ingredients.

This year's festive culinary narrative will revolve around the unique Goi Phat Tai (Yusheng) made from salmon, offering a meaningful and delightful experience for the spring celebration. Notably, Goi Phat Tai will be an essential dish during this Tet, ensuring guests enjoy a perfect welcoming of the new year.

Additionally, the BARSON cocktail bar & lounge will ring in the new year with Episode 6 of the series "Nights of the Best" – an exceptional event series featuring guest bartenders from Asia's 50 Best Bars. This initiative not only brings success but has also helped BARSON earn prestigious awards such as Tatler's Top 20 Best Bar and a spot on Men's Folio's DrinkIn Hot List.

Celebrating the New Year with Fireworks Views

Experience the delight of a buffet featuring spectacular fireworks views during the New Year's Eve celebration at Latest Recipe, located on the hotel's 9th floor.

Join us at Le Méridien Saigon to savor a perfect blend of elegance in accommodation and cultural depth in gastronomy, where every vacation is elevated into a memorable journey.

