Experience Business and Leisure Retreat with Thoughtfully Curated Mindful Activities at JW Marriott Surabaya

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indulge in the unparalleled exquisite 5-star luxury in the vibrant heart of Surabaya City. JW Marriott Hotel Surabaya has built a strong reputation through superior service, luxurious facilities, and an unwavering commitment to providing an unforgettable experience for every guest, whether coming for leisure or business purposes, which in early 2023 won an award for Best Hotels for Business Travelers 2022 from CNBC.

Elevate your stay with an array of discerningly curated activities of a busy lifestyle with moments of profound serenity. JW Marriott Surabaya invites you to embark on an exclusive journey of self-discovery through our meticulously crafted yoga and meditation program.

By including mindful facilities through special Stay in the Moment room packages, guests can enjoy 1000 bonus points by joining Marriott Bonvoy member and a stay experience accompanied by exceptional service. Facilities include 24-hour room service, access to the health club and spa, as well as the convenience for business travelers with airport pick-up or drop, complimentary laundry service and 30 minutes of relaxation at Spa by JW.

Elevate your culinary journey as JW Marriott Surabaya presents an array of gastronomic delights with your stay experience. Immerse yourself in the authentic flavors of Japan at Imari Japanese Restaurant, curated by Chef Takashi Murayama. A selection of the best steaks at Uppercut Steakhouse, expertly prepared to perfection. Delight in the artistry of Cantonese cuisine at Tang Palace Chinese Restaurant, carefully created by Chef Simon Lee, where every dish is a celebration of flavors and textures. A tempting snack menu awaits to elevate your moments of indulgence at the Lobby Lounge, while the Pavilion Restaurant offers an all-you-can-eat experience with a wide selection of local and international menus. Furthermore, SBCo serves a wide selection of quality pastries, and the Wine & Co outlet completes the culinary experience with an exclusive wine selection. All these offers designed to ensure that a business trip to Surabaya is an unforgettable experience that lingers in your memory.

JW Marriott Surabaya redefines the essence of seamless luxury by not only offering an unforgettable stay experience but also providing exclusive meeting facilities tailored to diverse business event requirements. Versatile meeting rooms thoughtfully designed to accommodate varying numbers of participants, ensuring a perfect fit for every occasion with customized technical specifications, which proven by an international scale awards, ASEAN MICE Venue Standard (AMVS) 2022-2024 from the ASEAN Tourism Organization.

Personalize your gatherings with a thematic menu curated by our Executive Chef, Rio Abednego, where every detail of the menu is customizable to cater to individual preferences, promising a culinary experience that resonates with the uniqueness of each event. With the expertise of dedicated Sales & Event Booking Center (EBC) team, planning various events becomes effortless, allowing guests to realize their vision seamlessly and according to their preferences.

Caroline Chrysdy as Director of Sales & Marketing – JW Marriott Hotel Surabaya said, "We are thrilled to unveil a haven of sophisticated luxury, where our accommodations not only provide opulent comfort but also present thoughtfully mindful experiences. Complemented by exclusive meeting facilities, tailored to meet the discerning needs of corporations from all regions of Indonesia to destinations abroad. Immerse yourself in an alluring conference package, as we strive to be your unwavering partner in orchestrating elegant corporate gatherings."

Get yourself an exclusive corporate leisure staycation package, accessible through www.jwmarriottsurabaya.com, ensuring the best price offerings. Beyond opulent accommodations, JW Marriott Hotel Surabaya guests effortless access to Surabaya's premier shopping destination, Tunjungan Plaza with hourly shuttle service, bridging the world of business and leisure for an unparalleled stay.

For reservations and further information regarding event needs and or other services, contact via WhatsApp at 08113529307, or visit Instagram @jwmarriottsby or website www.jwmarriottsurabaya.com.

