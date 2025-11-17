Experience FORLAND: Immersive Factory Tour & Test Drives

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As reported by chinatrucks.org, FORLAND Global Partners Conference 2026 was held in Qingdao on November 12, 2025. Ahead of the event, FORLAND organized an immersive experience for partners from across the world, including a tour of its intelligent factory and test drives of its latest models, allowing them to witness the power of China's smart manufacturing firsthand.

At FORLAND's Global Manufacturing Center in Zhucheng, China, intelligent and precise production is everywhere. Every step of the process demonstrates how "Made in China" is evolving into "Created in China."

In the welding workshop, 29 robots work together with an automation rate of 92.3%. From body assembly to welding and gluing, everything is precisely controlled. The four high-precision robots in the assembly station can position parts with an error of less than 0.1 mm, ensuring top-level accuracy and efficiency. A fully automatic gluing machine finishes each vehicle body in just 90 seconds, improving sealing quality. The dual-head welding machine can even stably weld 3.5 mm special nuts — a breakthrough in the industry.

In the assembly shop, digital systems also shine. Intelligent conveyors with KBK assist devices deliver complete tire unit precisely. A five-in-one filling machine automatically retrieves parameters and performs precise filling by scanning the VIN code. The key feature management system monitors every step of production in real time, ensuring quality and full traceability.

From parts to final assembly, every process reflects FORLAND's commitment to top quality. These innovations have improved efficiency and reliability, giving partners a real sense of the solid progress of China's smart manufacturing.

Test Drives: Full Lineup, Proven Performance

If the smart factory demonstrates quality in production, the test drive experience brings it to life. A total of 62 vehicles were on display, including traditional, new energy, special-purpose, and autonomous models. Among them, 10 key models were open for test drives — including the FORLANDT5, FORLANDQ, FORLANDV5, FORLANDG5, FORLANDG6, and FORLANDU7.Partners could directly experience the upgrades in product design and intelligent technologies.

The T5 mini truck impressed drivers with its 140° foldable seat. "You can lie down and rest, and the optional rear-view camera is a thoughtful detail." said one attendee. The FORLANDQ double-row version fits small business owners who need to carry both people and cargo. The FORLANDV5 fuel model uses a double wishbone suspension for smoother rides. The FORLANDG5 comes with ABS+ASR and air brake for higher safety. The FORLANDG6 automatic features a ZF AMT gearbox for easier driving.

New energy models also caught great attention. The FORLANDQ EV has a durable anti-slip cargo bed. The FORLANDV5 EV supports 1-hour fast charging for high-frequency delivery.TheFORLANDG6 EV offers up to 300 km range. The U7 passenger model features a semi-solid battery for enhanced safety.

Through hands-on driving, from fuel to electric and from mini trucks to light trucks, partners got a firsthand look at FORLAND's product strength and innovation. These real experiences gave them more confidence in FORLAND's competitiveness and strengthened their commitment to explore global markets together.

Smart Manufacturing and Quality Lead to a Shared Future

From the factory to the test track, FORLAND proved its strength in technology, quality, and global vision. Every visitor witnessed that FORLAND not only has a clear international strategy but also solid technical foundations and manufacturing capabilities.

Looking ahead, FORLAND will continue to work with global partners, offering more competitive products, stronger service systems, and localized operations. Together, they aim to build a greener, smarter, and more successful future for the global commercial vehicle industry, a journey closely followed and reported by chinatrucks.org.

