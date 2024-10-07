Experience Macao Limited Edition Campaign Heats Up in Korea, Inviting Travelers to Discover Macao's Unique Charm

MACAO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has launched "Experience Macao Limited Edition" International Promotional Campaign, aiming to attract travelers from around the world to explore the unique charm of Macao. This exciting campaign, currently in full swing, invites participants to engage in an easy-to-play online quiz game on the campaign website ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com, offering the chance to win exclusive trips that showcase Macao's cultural and scenic beauty.

In cooperating with six major integrated resorts on collaborative travel itineraries, the campaign will run until October 17. Participants who correctly answer questions about Macao will be entered to win one of 100 Experience Macao Limited Edition Prizes, which include round-trip flights and hotel accommodations. This limited-time opportunity allows winners to explore Macao's iconic attractions and immerse themselves in the city's unique blend of culture and modernity.

As the campaign enters its final stage, MGTO encourages all participants to stay engaged by following @visitmacao on Instagram for hints.

As a key part of the campaign, MGTO has tailored several promotional activities. These include a vibrant mix of online and offline engagements designed for Korean travelers:

Exclusive Music Video : Macao has been seen through the eyes of MIYEON, a member of the famed K-pop group (G)I-DLE. She's been invited to immerse herself in the wonders of Macao and released a special single and music video, Lovin' My Stay , inspired by her journey. As MIYEON explores the city's iconic landmarks, her music captures Macao's dynamic spirit, delivering its vibrant energy to her international fan. Through her distinct perspective, fans and travelers will be able to discover a new and enchanting side of Macao .

"We have always envisioned Macao as a city brimming with diverse cultural experiences and exciting adventures," said Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of MGTO. "Through the 'Experience Macao Limited Edition' International Promotional Campaign, we aim to showcase a fresh perspective of Macao, inviting travelers worldwide to discover the city's unique charm."

As the final stage of the campaign, MGTO invites participants to engage and join for a chance to win exclusive prizes on the website ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com.

About Macao

Macao is a vibrant city known for its rich cultural heritage, world-class entertainment, and diverse cuisine. As a premier travel destination, it offers a unique blend of East and West, where ancient traditions meet modern attractions. Whether exploring historic sites, enjoying nightlife, or savoring renowned cuisine, Macao promises an unforgettable experience for every visitor.

Official Website: ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com

Instagram: @visitmacao

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/visitmacao/

