Experience New Stay in Hakuba Village at Abest's "RYOKAN SUI" to Immerse in Ultimate "Wa-modern" Gateway

KOBE, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakuba Ryujin Onsen in Hakuba Village, Nagano, operated by Abest Corporation headquartered in Kobe city, Hyogo, will reopen as "Hakuba Ryujin Onsen RYOKAN SUI" in mid-December 2024, offering a newly transformed winter experience. This year's renovation includes extensive upgrades to the main building's guest rooms and onsen (hot spa) facilities. Located in Hakuba Village as a well-known international tourist destination, "RYOKAN SUI" offers a unique blend of traditional Japanese aesthetics and modern comfort, providing an unforgettable stay.

Official website: https://www.hakuba-ryujin.com/en/

"RYOKAN SUI" -- A Harmonious Blend of Traditional Japanese Beauty and Modern Comfort

The name has been changed with the aim of allowing more international guests to experience Japan's culture, beauty, and healing through the concept of "RYOKAN" (Japanese-style inn). Additionally, the hotel features the hotel brand "SUI Series" operated by the Abest Group, which is inspired by the Edo-period aesthetic of "iki (stylishness)" and "sui (elegance)." It features sophisticated design, high-quality facilities, service that evokes Japan's traditions, and warm hospitality. "RYOKAN SUI" will incorporate even deeper "wa" (Japanese elements) and transform into a more refined "wa-modern" accommodation to offer a unique space that blends with the natural beauty of Hakuba Village.

Highlights of the Renovation: A Stay Experience to Delight All Five Senses

The renovations are based on the concept of "Wa-kon Modern (Modern Japanese Spirit)," which was born from Ryujin Onsen's perspective of incorporating the essence of Japanese culture and spirit without being bound by just traditional elements. The newly designed reception area and guest rooms in the main building have high black ceilings decorated with traditional Japanese brocade "Nishiki-weaving" to create a sense of luxury and strength. The spacious rooms, which can accommodate up to six people, also include loft-type bedrooms and rooms with bunk beds, making them ideal for groups and families to spend a comfortable stay.

The onsen and bedrock bath area, with a calm black-based design, has been transformed into a more relaxing space for healing the body and mind. The tatami-matted changing rooms with impressive dragon-inspired lampshades provide a relaxing place to unwind after enjoying the hot spring baths.

For more information and details: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1d0BaIEegO--Qt6Uaelv5uSSx039ddl-k?usp=sharing

SOURCE Abest Corporation