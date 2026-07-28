EXPERIENCE SUMMER JOY AT THE PEAK: MONOPOLY DREAMS™ HONG KONG UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE OFFER FOR FAMILIES AND FRIENDS

HONG KONG, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the vibrant summer travel season arrives, Hong Kong is buzzing with energy, welcoming global travelers to explore its world-renowned sights. To make this holiday season even more memorable, Monopoly Dreams™ Hong Kong, the world's first MONOPOLY-themed immersive attraction located at the iconic Peak, has launched a limited-time summer promotion. Designed specifically for overseas visitors, this exclusive campaign invites families and friends to share in the ultimate summer joy at one of the city's most beloved attractions.

Address: Shop 301, 3/F, Peak Galleria, 118 Peak Road, The Peak, Hong Kong

Summer holidays are all about creating shared memories with loved ones. Monopoly Dreams offers the perfect indoor oasis to escape the summer heat while diving into a world of shared excitement. Whether traveling with family or friends, visitors are transported into the captivating universe of the classic board game. The attraction features interactive challenges, multimedia experiences, and highly visual, shareable zones where guests can take memorable photos, and interact with Mr. MONOPOLY himself, making it a must-visit destination on any Hong Kong sightseeing itinerary.

A Sweet Addition to Your Summer Itinerary

To celebrate the joyful spirit of summer vacation, Monopoly Dreams is rolling out a special value campaign valid through the end of August. International guests can now unlock a 20% discount on standard admission tickets. Adding an extra layer of sweetness to the festive holiday vibe, every discounted ticket includes a complimentary cotton candy. This delightful pairing of savings and treats is designed to elevate the traveler's experience, bringing a touch of whimsical joy to a day spent exploring The Peak.

Redeeming this exclusive summer deal is seamless for travelers planning their Hong Kong adventures. Visitors can simply access the official Monopoly Dreams online ticketing platform, select their preferred visit date, and enter the designated promo code [SUMMER26] during checkout. Upon arrival at the attraction, guests just present their valid ticket to embark on their immersive journey and claim their complimentary treat.

For ticket bookings and to start planning a joyful summer adventure, please visit [https://www.monopolydreams.com/tickets].

**About Monopoly Dreams™ Hong Kong:**Located at the iconic Peak, Monopoly Dreams™ Hong Kong is the world's first immersive MONOPOLY-themed attraction. It invites visitors to step into the world of the beloved board game through interactive games, multimedia experiences, and family-friendly entertainment, serving as a premier destination for tourists and locals alike.

SOURCE Monopoly Dreams