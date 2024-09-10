Experience the City of Light, Paris with Malaysia Airlines with Flights beginning 22 March 2025

Business travel elevated with MHcorporate and Google Gemini Debuts at MATTA Fair at the MAG Arena

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Airlines is thrilled to announce the launch of flights to Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in Paris, marking a key milestone in the airline's European expansion. This route, which will commence on 22 March 2025, represents Malaysia Airlines' 68th destination, reinforcing its position as the gateway to Asia and beyond.

(from left) Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Dersenish Aresandiran (Sixth from left) Dersenish Aresandiran, Datuk Captain Izham Ismail and Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi

In celebration of the route's return after nearly a decade, Malaysia Airlines is unveiling the "Time for Paris" campaign. Tickets will be available for sale from 6 September 2024, with an introductory all-in return fare of SGD 999. The service will operate four weekly flights from 22 March 2025, operating directly from Kuala Lumpur international Airport Terminal 1 using the A350-900 aircraft, and starting daily flights from 29 March 2025.

Paris, renowned for its iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, and Notre-Dame Cathedral, offers a blend of world-class cuisine, exquisite fashion, and a vibrant cultural scene. With its charming streets, historic architecture, and renowned art galleries, Paris presents a distinguished experience for all travellers.

Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said, "Our expansion into Europe marks a significant milestone for Malaysia Airlines. With the arrival of additional widebody aircraft starting this Quarter 4, we are ready to bring this long-awaited city back into our network. While the European market is highly competitive, we see tremendous potential for this route to attract key travellers, not just from Malaysia but also from neighbouring regions.

By launching services to Paris, we reaffirm our position as the flagship airline and strengthen our role as the gateway to Asia and beyond. This route will be served by our state-of-the-art A350-900 aircraft, which already operates on key routes like London and Doha, delivering a world-class travel experience to our passengers."

In addition to this exciting route expansion, MAG is thrilled to announce that Malaysia Airlines and Google Gemini are transforming the travel experience by showcasing its cutting-edge AI technology, Gemini, for the first time at a physical demonstration in Malaysia at MAG's Arena during the MATTA Fair (Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents Fair). Google Gemini, known for its advanced capabilities in natural language processing and predictive analytics, represents the next frontier in AI innovation. Visitors can visualize their dream destinations through an AI-powered image generator and receive personalized trip itineraries using Google Gemini's advanced capabilities.

Malaysia Airlines is also revamping its corporate travel programme from MHbiz TRAVEL to MHcorporate. This newly designed program delivers unmatched flexibility, upfront savings on Malaysia Airlines routes, and customized travel solutions tailored for both SMEs and large corporations. MHcorporate provides a premium travel experience with a dedicated relationship manager, preferential fares, and the introduction of Corporate Enrich Points, which can be redeemed for various benefits.

To celebrate the launch, SMEs enrolled in MHcorporate can earn four times (x4) Corporate Enrich Points on base fares and enjoy an extra 5% discount on MATTA Fair offers for travel through 31 December 2024. This enhancement aligns with Malaysia Airlines' strategy to expand its global business traveller base while continuing to deliver exceptional Malaysian Hospitality worldwide.

As part of this enhanced corporate products, we have also elevated MH Corporate Marine attributes and revamped MH MICE offerings, aiming to drive more MICE business to Malaysia and position the country as a key hub for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions.

As a member of the oneworld® alliance, Malaysia Airlines currently offers superior connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories across the globe.

About Malaysia Aviation Group

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is a global aviation organisation comprising three focused business portfolios from Airlines, Loyalty and Travel Services (LTS) and Aviation Services.

Its current Airlines business portfolio that serves the global, domestic and segmented market comprises Malaysia Airlines – the national carrier of Malaysia, Firefly and MASwings – the regional airlines focused on serving communities across Malaysia, and AMAL by Malaysia Airlines – leading one-stop pilgrimage travel solutions centre.

MAG also focuses on Aviation Services business such as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), cargo, ground handling and training that houses MAB Engineering, MASkargo – one-stop cargo logistic and terminal operations service provider, AeroDarat – one-stop ground handling solution provider and Malaysia Airlines Academy – one-stop Aviation and Hospitality Centre of Excellence.

The Loyalty and Travel Services (LTS) business portfolio focuses on providing end-to-end travel solutions and loyalty programs, complementing its established strength and expertise in the airline and aviation service businesses. It comprises Journify - the integrated one-stop travel and lifestyle digital platform, Enrich – the award-winning Travel & Lifestyle Loyalty Programme of Malaysia Airlines; and MHholidays and Firefly Holidays – the tour operating arm for the Group.

With the clear business portfolios, MAG is set to achieve its vision anchored on becoming Asia's Leading Travel and Aviation Services Group, focused on delivering highly customised, end-to-end travel solutions by 2025.

SOURCE Malaysia Airlines