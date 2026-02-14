"Experiencing China through the Greater Bay Area: Nansha Greetings to the World"

Currently, Nansha continues to unleash the "three driving forces" of reform, opening up, and innovation, and is advancing the "five-port synergy" development strategy, which integrates seaport, airport, digital port, financial port, and talent port. It is dedicated to building itself into a hub for openness, technological innovation, industry, talent, and livability—its "five major highlands"—while striving to become a model zone of Chinese-style modernization. Nansha is accelerating its strategic leap from from "keeping a foothold in the Bay Area" to "spanning and leading the Bay Area," while collaborating with Hong Kong and Macao to progress from "engaging with the world" to "going global" and "integrating into the world."

Since February 5, the six-episode short video series Nansha Greetings the World: Five-Port Synergy Celebrates the New Spring, produced by the Greater Bay Area (Nansha) International Communication Centre, has officially been launched. It has been successively released across multiple platforms, including the "Guangzhou Nansha Release" WeChat Channel, Southern Plus, Nansha in GBA Facebook account, and Nansha Look's X and TikTok accounts. The series presents a comprehensive, multi-dimensional view of the latest developments, strategic directions, and achievements in Nansha's economic and social progress—offering the world a glimpse of China through the Greater Bay Area, while bringing Nansha, the heart of the Bay Area, closer to the world.

"Nansha Greetings to the World" Seaport Chapter

Thousand of ships berth here, millions of containers set sail. This is Nansha Sea Port—a gateway not only for "MadeinChina" to reach the globe, but also for "Chinese Enterprises" to step onto the world stage. Your journey begins here.

"Nansha Greetings to the World" Digital Port Chapter

Heart of the Greater Bay Area, Leading with Digital Intelligence;

With the Digital Port as our wings, we enable global data connectivity and universal computing power. Together, we march toward a boundless digital future.

"Nansha Greetings to the World" Airport Chapter

Soaring through the clouds, connecting the world.

High-end factors flow efficiently across this golden aerial bridge.

From fresh cold chain logistics to precision instruments, from cross-border e-commerce to aviation finance, Nansha Airport is taking off as an accelerator connecting global opportunities.

Here, dreams of innovation and entrepreneurship are taking flight.

"Nansha Greetings to the World" Financial Port Chapter

（https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1CqoJynH8k/）

Tides surge in the Pearl River; financial vitality flows.

Nansha, with an open embrace, builds a golden bridge connecting global wealth, provides full-cycle service support for the real economy, and creates a future of shared global opportunities.

Nansha greets the world—together, we build a new financial high ground in the Greater Bay Area.

"Nansha Greetings to the World" Talent Port Chapter

(https://x.com/NanshaLook/status/2022119280175878590?s=20)

Come to Nansha – where talent takes center stage!

Minds gather, dreams unfold.

Innovation teams and global educational resources from around the world intertwine and thrive here.

No matter where you come from, Nansha offers vast horizons for your talents to soar.

Wishing dream-chasers worldwide a Happy New Year and Swift success.

SOURCE Greater Bay Area (Nansha) International Communication Centre