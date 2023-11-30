Expert talks on the future of robotics and AI open to the public

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Journalists, students and others can attend the keynote speeches of the 11th International Conference on Robot Intelligence Technology and Applications (RiTA 2023) online from 6-7 December free of charge.

Co-organisers Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, the University of Liverpool, and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) will hold the conference at XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang) in Taicang, China. The conference theme is Robotics and AI for Digital Futures.

Keynote speeches on 6 December:

9:30‒10:00. Professor Zahari Taha, Academy of Sciences Malaysia and DZUKI; "AI machine vision for sustainable digital manufacturing". Professor Zahari is a fellow of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia and founder of the DZUKI consulting and training company.

10:00‒10:30. Dr-Ing Lucas Bretz, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany; "Software-defined manufacturing ‒ Achieving true manufacturing flexibility". Dr-Ing Bretz is general manager of Global Advanced Manufacturing Institute (GAMI), KIT.

10:30‒11:00. Dr Youjia Wu, Bosch Center for Artificial Intelligence, China; "The application of artificial intelligence in engineering". Dr Wu is an applied AI scientist at Bosch China.

15:10‒15:40. Professor Han-Lim Choi, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Korea; "Multi-agent planning for information gathering". Han-Lim Choi is a professor of aerospace engineering at KAIST and a visiting scholar in the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics at Purdue University, US.

15:40‒16:10. Professor Minzhou Luo, Jiangsu JITRI Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Research Institute Co, LTD, China; "Key technologies and future development of humanoid robots". Professor Luo is President of Jiangsu JITRI Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Research Institute Co, LTD.

16:10‒16:40. Professor Xiaowei Huang, University of Liverpool, UK; "Challenges on safety and trustworthiness of learning-enabled autonomous systems". Xiaowei Huang is a professor of computer science at Liverpool.

Keynote speeches on 7 December:

9:30‒10:00. Dr Yeong Che Fai, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and DF Automation & Robotics; "Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) technology for industry 4.0 & sustainability". Dr Yeong is an associate professor at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and CEO and co-founder of DF Automation & Robotics.

10:00‒10:30. Dr Fan Zhu, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, China; "Robotic intelligence and automation: from robotic manipulator to mobile robot". Dr Zhu is a lecturer in the School of Robotics at XJTLU.

The keynote speeches can be accessed at no cost online with Microsoft Teams at: https://bit.ly/412jrMP.

Additional information about the conference is at: http://2023.icrita.org/

