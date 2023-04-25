TAIPEI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VietnamWood 2023, the premier woodworking machinery exhibition, is set to make a triumphant comeback from September 20th -23rd, showcasing smart factory solutions for the wood industry. With approximately 350 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions, the event will present a wide range of woodworking machinery, equipment, raw materials and consumables. Highlights include primary and secondary processing, surface treatment, furniture fittings, hardware, locks and accessories. The show will present the industry's innovative products, technologies, and trends.

Explore Cutting-Edge Smart Factory Solutions for the Wood Industry at VietnamWood 2023, September 20th - 23rd (PRNewsfoto/CHAN CHAO INTERNATIONAL CO LTD)

In 2020, Vietnam introduced a policy to advance industrial technology for Industry 4.0 and establish Smart Factories. At the 2023 Development Meeting, VIFOREST's Chairman highlighted the importance of digital transformation and low-carbon strategies in development. This involved collaborating with various regions in Vietnam to create centralized processing industrial zones.

Several wood processing plants have shifted from automation to digitization in response to these policy trends. For example, Mau Son Industrial (Vietnam) replaced error-prone manual records with an ERP system, reducing losses and improving material usage. ASSOCIATE YANG (Vietnam) implemented a digitalized system to monitor production and minimize material waste.

The upcoming edition this year will be featuring a new Italian Pavilion, supported by the Italian Trade Agency - ICE. But on top of the Italian Pavilion, more national groups and country pavilions "Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, the USA, and Taiwan (China) " will also be present at the edition, not only bringing the industry network closer, but also extending the production chain across and beyond Vietnam.

Key highlights:

One – Stop furniture production industry sourcing 4 days event

350+ exhibitors from 28 countries & regions.

350+ exhibitors from 28 countries & regions.

Onsite programs

A series of seminars and conferences, plentiful keynote speakers from influential industry associations.

A series of seminars and conferences, plentiful keynote speakers from influential industry associations.

Networking event

Exhibitors / VIPs' are cordially invited to the Welcome Reception.

Exhibitors / VIPs' are cordially invited to the Welcome Reception.

B2B matching

A solution that helps both event attendees and exhibitors find the right business partner.

A solution that helps both event attendees and exhibitors find the right business partner.

Buyers' lounge

Offers buyers a quiet retreat with complimentary refreshments and business services.

Attendees from various sectors, such as furniture manufacturers, kitchen producers, sawmill operators, board manufacturers, fittings and component makers, traders, architects, builders, and interior designers, can expect to discover the newest technologies, materials, and innovations during the four-day event. The show also draws visitors from across Vietnam and neighboring countries like Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Singapore.

Mr. Akai Lin, the event organizer's director, expressed an optimistic outlook for the industry, stating, "Supportive policies, smart factory solutions are leading to new business investments throughout the sector. VietnamWood 2023 will provide unparalleled opportunities for all stakeholders, paving the way for a new era in the woodworking and furniture manufacturing industry."

Throughout the years, thousands of exhibitors have participated in VietnamWood, providing them with numerous business opportunities and showcasing the event's prominence in the Southeast Asian market. By strategically partnering with NürnbergMesse's series of woodworking industry events, VietnamWood aims to draw customers from the global market and further enhance its growth and development.

VietnamWood & Furnitec 2023 are set to take place simultaneously from September 20th-23rd at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC). VietnamWood, exclusively endorsed by Eumabois and Handicraft & Wood Industry Association of HCMC (HAWA), is recognized as the most reputable woodworking machinery exhibition in Vietnam. Organized by the Ministry of Industry & Trade - Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Joint Stock Company (VINEXAD) and Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co., Ltd., this event offers a unique platform that connects exhibitors from around the globe to Vietnam's domestic wood processing industry.

CONTACT: Vincent Chang, [email protected]

SOURCE Vietnamwood 2023 - Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair 2023