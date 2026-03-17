Explore More of Japan: Expanded JR EAST PASS Opens Access to the Underexplored Tohoku Region

New rail pass expands coverage across eastern Japan, making it easier for international travelers to explore Tohoku's seasonal landscapes, festivals, and cultural destinations.

TOKYO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- East Japan Railway Company (JR East) has announced the launch of a newly expanded JR EAST PASS, available from March 14, 2026. Tohoku, comprising six prefectures in northern Honshu, is emerging as one of Japan's most compelling year-round destinations for travelers venturing beyond the major metropolitan hubs. However, it currently accounts for just 1.5 percent of overnight stays by inbound visitors. Recognizing the significant potential for further growth, JR East aims to increase that share to 5 percent by 2034 by improving rail accessibility and encouraging deeper regional exploration.

Tohoku Shinkansen passing through cherry blossoms in full bloom. (C) KENTA MUKAWA

New JR EAST PASS: https://www.jreast.co.jp/en/multi/pass/eastpass.html

The new JR EAST PASS replaces both the former JR EAST PASS (Tohoku area) and JR EAST PASS (Nagano, Niigata area) with a single consolidated pass that offers unlimited access to reserved seats in ordinary cars across all JR East lines, including Shinkansen, limited express, express, local, and rapid services. Coverage also includes select partner railways, such as Tokyo Monorail, and regional operators, ensuring smooth airport access and regional connectivity.

The pass is available in two formats:

5 consecutive days – ¥35,000 (Child: ¥17,500)

10 consecutive days – ¥50,000 (Child: ¥25,000)

*Note: Adult (12 years and older) / Child (6 to 11 years old)

Unlocking Tohoku

The JR EAST PASS unlocks multi-region travel, making Tohoku's year-round attractions more accessible than ever for inbound travelers. In spring, travelers can venture northwards, utilizing the 10-day pass to chase the cherry blossom season in April at spectacular sites such as Miharu Takizakura in Fukushima and Hirosaki Park in Aomori. Alternatively, they can escape the heat and humidity of summer in Tokyo to explore Tohoku's cooler coastlines and mountain villages. Summer also brings celebration across the region, with famous festivals, from the Aomori Nebuta Festival's huge illuminated floats to the vibrant streamers of the Sendai Tanabata Festival in Miyagi. In the fall, foliage paints the mountain landscapes a kaleidoscope of color, while winter transforms locations such as Yamagata's Zao Onsen and Iwate's Appi Kogen into 'Japow' powder-snow paradises.

The unified JR EAST PASS offers a flexible, cost-effective solution for travelers planning multi-city itineraries across eastern Japan. Destinations such as Nagano, known for its alpine landscapes and winter sports, and Niigata, celebrated for its coastal scenery and sake breweries, are firm favorites with international visitors. The pass also includes Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Gunma, Kanagawa, and Chiba, as well as parts of Shizuoka, offering access to hot spring towns, mountain retreats, and coastal destinations within easy reach of the capital.

*More high-res images of Tohoku throughout the year are available for download here. Please refer to the file names for image credit information.

Images for Press: https://bit.ly/JRE-Tohoku-Media

With the newly broadened coverage, travelers can now continue north into Tohoku, reaching cities such as Aomori, Akita, and Sendai, without purchasing multiple regional tickets. Journeys between Tokyo and these destinations can entail substantial transport costs when purchased individually, and reserving seats further enhances convenience during peak travel seasons.

The expansion reflects JR East's broader strategy to encourage travelers to move beyond established hubs and support more balanced regional tourism growth across eastern Japan.

[Ayumi Utagawa], Project Manager of East Japan Railway Company, said:

"As global interest in Japan continues to rise, we want to support more balanced tourism growth and sustainable regional revitalization. The JR EAST PASS removes barriers to deeper exploration, allowing travelers to experience the full richness of regional Japan, from its metropolises to its rural communities, onsen towns, and expansive landscapes. This region offers remarkable natural beauty and cultural richness across all four seasons, yet it remains underrepresented in many itineraries. We sincerely hope you will discover the Japan that is still unknown to many through the "JR EAST PASS."

Additional Benefits

JR EAST PASS holders can also take advantage of JRE Rewards, offering hundreds of discounts and special offers at stations, restaurants, and local shops across eastern Japan when travelers present their pass.

JRE Rewards: https://www.jreast.co.jp/en/multi/jreastrewards/

Simplified Purchasing

The pass can be purchased through the JR-EAST Train Reservation online platform, JR EAST Travel Service Centers, major stations within the coverage area, and participating overseas travel agencies. The expanded JR EAST PASS is available to all non-Japanese passport holders, regardless of visa status, including foreign residents living in Japan.

In addition, several other rail products were updated on March 14, 2026:

JR East–South Hokkaido Rail Pass (6 days, ¥40,000) – Expanded to include Niigata.

Hokuriku Arch Pass (7 days, ¥35,000) – Expanded to include the Tokyo metropolitan area, Chuo Line, and Oito Line.

JR TOKYO Wide Pass (3 days, ¥16,000) – Revised pricing.

N'EX TOKYO Round Trip Ticket (¥5,200) – Revised pricing.

JR Tohoku–South Hokkaido Rail Pass (6 days, ¥32,000) – Revised pricing.

SENDAI AREA PASS (1 day, ¥1,420) – Revised pricing.

For detailed information on the JR EAST PASS and all other passes mentioned, please visit [Find Your Pass] https://www.jreast.co.jp/en/multi/pass/

About East Japan Railway Company (JR East):

East Japan Railway Company (JR East) is one of the world's leading rail operators, managing an extensive network of approximately 7,500 kilometers and serving more than 16 million passengers each day across eastern Japan. Expanding beyond traditional rail operations, JR East is committed to supporting regional revitalization and enhancing the travel experience across Japan. Through its "Beyond the Border" strategy, the company integrates transportation with retail, hospitality, and digital services, including innovations such as the "Suica Renaissance." In July 2025, JR East unveiled its Group Management Vision, "To the Next Stage" 2034 (Yusho 2034). From a human-centric, market-in perspective, the company aims to create new value through "Lifestyle Transformation (LX)," delivering peace of mind and inspiration to all stakeholders.

Company Name: East Japan Railway Company

Location: 2-2-2 Yoyogi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Establishment: April 1, 1987

Paid-In Capital: 200,000 million JPY

Total Number of Shares Issued: 1,134,412,200

Listed stock exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market

Representative: Yoichi KISE, President and CEO

Corporate Website: https://www.jreast.co.jp/en/company/

Press Release (PDF): https://bit.ly/JRE-Tohoku-Media-20260317-PressRelease

Media Contact:

Overseas PR Representatives, Bluemoon Marketing Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

* Media inquiries only

SOURCE East Japan Railway Company