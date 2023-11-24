Explore new channels for international youth to understand China

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Daka China · Global Youth Club" supported by the China Internet Development Foundation is a new platform for international young students to understand Chinese society, life, and culture. Through a variety of offline activities, lectures, new media content creation, online live broadcasts, etc., international youth have the opportunity to integrate into Chinese society in an all-round way and meet the real China.

The activities of "Global Youth Club" were launched in the first half of 2023. It is organized and operated by Commind Technology Inc. in Zhejiang, China. International students followed the three themes of "Rural Revitalization", "Common Prosperity", and "Silk Road" and experienced activities with Zhejiang and Chinese characteristics in cities and villages, including sports competitions, intangible cultural heritage, and e-commerce.

At Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics, Zhejiang Ocean University, and Zhejiang Media College, high-quality lectures have been provided to international students for them to learn and share various knowledge and information about China, such as Chinese culture of the Southern Song Dynasty, the development of China's international trade, etc.

Before the opening of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, international youth from the "Global Youth Club" also visited the Asian Games competition venues and test matches to experience the vibrant atmosphere of the Asian Games.

Currently, more than 100 international youth from more than 20 countries and regions including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Russia, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam have registered and participated in the series activities.

"Global Youth Club" is expected to become a dynamic new platform for international youth to gain an in-depth understanding of Chinese society and share Chinese culture.

