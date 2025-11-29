Explore Taiwan, the best destination for cycling, sustainability, and low-carbon travel

Also, experience its bike-friendly accommodations enjoyed by cyclists worldwide.

TAIPEI, Nov. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan is mountainous, and surrounded on all sides by the sea. It's blessed with diverse natural landscapes, a rich cultural heritage, and a captivating gastronomic culture. These have made it a favorite destination for international travelers. Over the past decade or so, visitors have increasingly chosen to explore Taiwan by bicycle. Cruising along at a leisurely 25 km/h, they can experience Taiwan's scenery in a sustainable way and stay at bike-friendly accommodations.

Taiwan Cycling Route No. 1 Taiwan has well-planned tourist bicycle paths Taiwan's Sun-Moon Lake Bikeway

For people who love exploring the world by bike, Taiwan offers challenging routes, an excellent infrastructure, a high level of convenience and distinctive sightseeing features. This has made it a paradise for cycling tourism. Taiwan offers diverse terrain, from coastlines and rice-field plains to high mountains such as Wuling. This allows cyclists to experience a variety of landscapes and difficulty in a short time. Of special note, the 968-km Taiwan Cycling Route No. 1 encircles the entire island. It's equipped with clear signage and rest/refreshment stops along the way, enabling international travelers to plan a safe and worry-free trip around Taiwan. In addition, Sun Moon Lake's lakeside bikeway was selected by CNN as one of the world's top ten most beautiful cycling paths, and is another classic route perfect for leisure travelers and families.

Taiwan's convenient and cycle-friendly environment naturally encourages exploration. A high density of convenience stores makes resupply easy, with these stores serving as the most reliable supply points for cyclists. Responding to the global trend toward low-carbon travel, Taiwan's Tourism Administration continues to implement its Bike-Friendly Accommodation program, an official certification ensuring that hotels provide secure bicycle parking, cleaning facilities, basic repair tools, and other cyclist-friendly services. Many locations also offer flexible options such as early breakfast or late check-out to meet cyclists' needs, ensuring that both rider and bicycle get the rest they require. Taiwan's well-known hospitality often leaves foreign cyclists with unforgettable memories of assistance received from local residents during their journeys.

Even if you've visited Taiwan (aka Formosa, "the beautiful island") before, you won't regret coming again to embark on a remarkable cycling journey. Book your stay at a Bike-Friendly Accommodation now and enjoy a cycling experience defined by convenience and genuine hospitality. Taiwan is truly the premier destination in Asia for exploration by bicycle.

For Bike-Friendly Accommodation information, please visit the Taiwan Stay website:

https://www.taiwanstay.net.tw/TSA/web_page/TSA010100.jsp

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration