EXPLORE THE FUTURE OF DRONE APPLICATIONS AT DRONTECH ASIA'S INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE 25-27 NOVEMBER 2024

BANGKOK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DronTech Asia's International Conference taking place 25-27 November 2024 at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in Muang Thong Thani, Thailand, will shed light on the newest in drone application developments across agricultural & forestry, defense, transportation, infrastructure, entertainment industries and more. With a speaker lineup consisting of dozens of renown experts and decision-makers from the manufacturing, service providing, and regulatory sides of the drone industry, DronTech Asia is a must attend exhibition and conference for professionals seeking to better understand and leverage the future of drones applied to their industries and organizations. Access to sessions is complimentary with online pre-registration.

DronTech Asia 2024 Session on Monitoring the Effect of Climate Change with Thailand Defence Technology Institute, FutureTales LAB by MQDC, and Thailand Greenhouse Glass Management Organization

This historic event kicks-off with opening ceremony and keynote from Dr.Nattapon Nattasomboon Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society discussing "Drone Innovation for Economic Growth". The main conference continues with the panel "Monitoring for Climate Resilience & Bio-Diversity Through Aerial Monitoring" with notable speakers: Chamnan Kumsap (Ph.D.) Group Captain Defence Technology Institute; Mr. Tanet Chancharoen Executive Director at FutureTales LAB by MQDC; representative from the Thailand Greenhouse Glass Management Organization; and moderator and Defence Technology Analyst, Advisory Mr, Vissanu Mungkung.

Colonel Ampun Janpengpen (Ph.D) Director of Policy and Plan Department for Thailand's Defence Technology Institute (DTI) alongside Professor Lunchakorn Wuttisittikulkij, Ph.D of the Faculty of Engineer of Chulalongkorn University will share how they collaborate and use the Metaverse to promote and educate understanding of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for defence and civilian industries.

The conference further explores "UAS in Smart Agriculture & Farming" and the potential of drones applied to farming industries with points of view shared by Thailand's Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), Dr. Teera Phatrapornnant Researcher, Digital Agriculture Technology Research Team National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC, NSTDA), Dr. Pruetthichat Punyawattoe Director of Plant Pest Management Group Department of Agriculture, Mr. Aussawin Romprasert CEO NAC Drones, with moderator Acting Sub Lt. Pornprom Ateetanan, Ph.D., Deputy Division Director, (NECTEC). Additional not to be missed sessions include "The Future of Advance Urban Air Mobility" and "Flight and Aviation Disruption from Drone."

DronTech Asia's technical presentations will illuminate understanding of commercial drone applications including Singapore based ST Engineering's session "Performing Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Drone Operation" and Thailand's own Sky VIV presenting their "Elios 3 with LiDAR and UT Payload, Antidrone Technology, and SwissDrones Outlook on the Global UAV Market". Rounding out each day of DronTech Asia will be live drone demonstrations showcasing the versatility of drones across vertical markets courtesy of Thailand's Drone Academy. These demonstrations will feature drones used in entertainment such as live soccer matches as well as flight simulation drones used for training.

DronTech Asia 2024 welcomes all professionals to participate and understand the current and future impact of drones. To keep up to date with the latest announced main conference sessions, complete speaker line-up, technical presentations, and featured products and exhibitors and to pre-register for the event visit DronTechAsia.com.

