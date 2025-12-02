GUIYANG, China, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In history, Guizhou attracted less attention because of its remote geographical location and rugged terrain. Yet during the critical time when the nation's survival was at stake, Guizhou became the country's strategic rear area and also the frontline at times. Throughout the war, people of all ethnic groups in Guizhou made remarkable contributions to China's eventual victory.

Explore the Historical Memory of Guizhou in Wartime

The year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War. At invitation of the International Communication Center of Guizhou Radio and Television Station, six young people from the United States, Pakistan, Costa Rica and Tajikistan traveled in Guizhou with local peers as their guides, exploring historical sites of the war, rediscovering the stories behind, and witnessing how the region has transformed.

Gavin Andrew Cooley, an American youth whose grandfather served in World War II, visited Jiuzhou Airfield in Huangping with a local pilot and learned how soldiers and civilians once worked together to build airstrips at that time. He felt the enduring bond forged between China and the United States during the war.

Younas Muhammad, a Pakistani medical student, traveled with Yang Hongmei, descendant of a doctor from the Chinese Red Cross Medical Relief Corps, to Tuyunguan in Guiyang. There he learned about Dr. Guy Courtney and the unforgettable contributions of the international medical teams who came to China with compassion across borders.

American youth Tim and his friend Bubble, visited retired art teacher Xu Li, former chair of the Dushan Artists Association. Guided by their Chinese friend Luna, they viewed Xu's oil painting works that describe the Qiannan Incident by which they recognized the cruelty of war and the value of peace.

José Luis Fonseca Conejo from Costa Rica and Gharibmamadova Sabzon from Tajikistan were guided by Zheng Xiangyi, a senior student from Zhejiang University, and Gong Qingmin, a teacher from Guizhou University. They learned why Zhejiang University was forced to relocate to Guizhou and discovered how the Chunqian Society used crosstalk performance to rally the public during the war years.

Together, these young people from China and abroad walked together across Guizhou, tracing the footprints of history across mountains and rivers. From their perspectives, the world has a look at Guizhou's past and China's ongoing story of resilience and high quality development, which reminds us of the significance of enduring peace and the courage to resist aggression.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/mTbDhSrD38c?si=cyGLjof3AQ-TjWsq

SOURCE International Communication Center of Guizhou Radio and Television Station