Explore the Royalty Route with Samsung Galaxy: A Morning Mission Tour of Changdeokgung Palace, "Princess Hwasun"

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Heritage Service and the Korea Heritage Agency announced to present the special program "Princess Hwasun - The Mystery of the Love Letter Hidden in Her Green Wedding Robe" (hereinafter referred to as "Princess Hwasun") from October 22 to 27 at Changdeokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea.

Poster of Princess Hwasun - The Mystery of the Love Letter Hidden in Her Green Wedding Robe

"Princess Hwasun" is part of the Visit Korean Heritage Campaign, a project designed to introduce the rich charm of Korea's cultural heritage to both domestic and international visitors. This audience-participatory program combines a mission tour with the narrative of the Royalty Route, one of the core heritage courses of the campaign.

* Korean Heritage Routes consist of 10 routes and 76 destinations centered around Korea's UNESCO World Heritage Sites and Intangible Cultural Heritage. These include (1) The Gaya Culture Route, (2) The Gwandong Pungryu Era Route, (3) The Baekje Antiquity Route, (4) The Korean Temple Monasteries (Sansa) Route, (5) The Korean Confucian Academy Route, (6) The Prehistoric Landscape Route, (7) The Mythic Landscape Route, (8) The Folk Music Route, (9) The Royalty Route, and (10) The Golden Era Route. Detailed information on each destination can be found on the official campaign website (www.kh.or.kr/visit).

Unlike traditional group-guided tours, this program allows participants to experience Changdeokgung Palace at their own pace. During the tour, participants will follow the traces of Princess Hwasun, piecing together fragments of her story through various missions. The immersive experience culminates in a theatrical performance based on historical records from The Record of Princess Hwasun's Wedding*, allowing participants to transcend time and space as they relive history.

* The Record of Princess Hwasun's Wedding is an ancient record detailing the preparation and execution of Princess Hwasun's wedding, including the compilation of the official wedding protocol.

In collaboration with Samsung Electronics, this program will be offered to both domestic and international audiences without separate sessions. Throughout the tour, participants will be provided with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 devices, enabling them to enhance their experience using the Galaxy AI features. These include real-time translation through 'Interpretation' and image-based search via 'Circle to Search,' allowing for a seamless and enriched exploration of Changdeokgung Palace, regardless of nationality or language.

The story of Princess Hwasun concludes with a journey from Changdeokgung Palace to Jongmyo Shrine, where the legacy of her father, King Yeongjo (r. 1724-1776), is revealed. This connection between two UNESCO World Heritage Sites - Changdeokgung Palace and Jongmyo Shrine, key stops along the Royalty Route - provides participants with a profound sense of travel through Korea's royal heritage, leaving them with a lasting impression.

Tickets for the time-transcending mission tour, "Princess Hwasun" will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 2 PM on October 10 via Creatrip (foreign-exclusive tickets). The participation fee is KRW 20,000 (approximately USD 15) per person. The program will run six sessions over six days from October 22 to 27. For more details, visit the official campaign website (www.kh.or.kr/visit) or Instagram (@visitkoreanheritage).

SOURCE Korea Heritage Agency