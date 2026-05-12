Exterro Launches Industry's First Autonomous AI Engine to Eliminate Up to 95% of manual Subpoena Work and Reclaim 7,500 Enterprise Hours

Exterro Subpoena Manager unlocks $500,000+ in potential annual savings; puts legal and IT teams on a definitive path toward a fully autonomous enterprise architecture.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal's manual relay race is over. Exterro, the leader in unified data risk management software, today launched Exterro Subpoena Manager, an agentic AI solution that transforms the slow, disconnected process enterprises face when managing subpoenas, into a faster, smarter, and more controlled system of execution. This solution, which moves beyond the "AI as assistant" paradigm by embracing truly autonomous agentic workflows with built-in human oversight, reduces subpoena intake and routing tasks from 90 minutes down to as little as five minutes.

Exterro Subpoena Manager is the first step in removing manual workloads for organizations interested in leveraging a more autonomous platform for risk management. It ties to Exterro's visionary new framework, ARMOUR (Autonomous Risk Management, Orchestration, and Unified Response) which the company outlined earlier today. With the immediate availability of Exterro Subpoena Manager, Exterro signals that ARMOUR is not a roadmap or a theoretical vision. It marks the end of manual legal coordination, replacing routine workflow steps with AI-driven execution that completes complex workflows today, transparently and defensibly.

"The legal technology market is currently saturated with AI tools that offer assistance but stop short of true execution. Exterro's approach is fundamentally different; they have a unique vision that moves beyond the noise to solve a pervasive operational bottleneck," said Ryan O'Leary, Research Director, Privacy and Legal Technology at IDC. "By applying autonomous AI to workflows like subpoena response, Exterro is delivering immediate, game-changing value that allows legal teams to pivot from manual coordination to strategic orchestration."

The Economics of Action: Over $500,000 in Immediate Impact

While the industry has been flooded with AI chatbots that offer answers without accountability, Exterro Subpoena Manager delivers tangible business outcomes in the present tense. For large organizations in highly regulated fields, this is a shift away from manual drudgery to autonomous execution is designed to deliver significant improvements to the bottom line:

Up to 95% Reduction in Manual Work: Exterro Subpoena Manager removes the manual intake labor that slows teams down, reducing time spent on the process by up to 95%.

Exterro Subpoena Manager removes the manual intake labor that slows teams down, reducing time spent on the process by up to 95%. Up to 7,500 Hours of Manual Labor Reduced: Handling 100 subpoenas weekly costs large organizations 7,500 hours annually, which is the equivalent of nearly four full-time employees lost to administrative tasks. Exterro Subpoena Manager slashes this burden to just 417 total hours of strategic oversight per year.

Handling 100 subpoenas weekly costs large organizations 7,500 hours annually, which is the equivalent of nearly four full-time employees lost to administrative tasks. Exterro Subpoena Manager slashes this burden to just 417 total hours of strategic oversight per year. Over $500,000 in Potential Savings: At a processing rate of $75/hour, the cost to organizations handling large volumes of subpoenas can exceed $500,000 annually. Exterro Subpoena Manager collapses that spend, reducing these costs for high-volume enterprises every year.

At a processing rate of $75/hour, the cost to organizations handling large volumes of subpoenas can exceed $500,000 annually. Exterro Subpoena Manager collapses that spend, reducing these costs for high-volume enterprises every year. Up to 10x Operational Throughput: By automating the mechanical clerical effort associated with inputting subpoenas, routing information requests to the right departments, following up with them automatically, then finally preserving, collecting, and reviewing relevant data before production, legal teams can handle ten times the volume of subpoena-related work.

Exterro Subpoena Manager utilizes governed autonomous agents to ingest subpoenas from any channel, instantly extracting critical deadlines and matter details to create structured records without manual data entry. It then orchestrates the entire downstream execution by correlating data across enterprise systems to drive preservation, collection, and review while keeping legal teams in strategic command of every final approval.

Stop Knowing. Start Doing.

"This is the first time legal work can be actually executed across complex enterprise systems via conversation," said Ajith Samuel, Chief Product Officer at Exterro. "We aren't asking legal teams to 'consider' options or merely chat with a bot; we are giving them an engine designed to achieve business outcomes under their oversight. Exterro Subpoena Manager is the first proof of what the ARMOUR framework can do in practice: it eliminates disconnected steps and accelerates execution today."

A Blueprint for the Autonomous Enterprise

Transforming how legal teams manage subpoenas is the innovative, foundational first step in realizing Exterro's AI visionary framework, ARMOUR, and serves as the engine for how litigation, internal investigations, and data governance will be tackled moving forward. With Exterro Subpoena Manager, the agents, securely connected to the enterprise's data sources, do far more than offer suggestions. They act on them, completing each step in the subpoena response process and stopping for human oversight as designed. As the system progressively learns how organizations want to manage the workflow, the agents can, if desired, autonomously execute more and more additional steps in the workflow before checking in with the user.

Going forward, customers will soon be able to manage additional complex, multi-step data risk workflows across the Exterro platform with natural language conversations, rather than clicking through menu-driven interactions in disparate software solutions.

If you're interested in helping shape the future of AI in legal, you can apply to participate in our exclusive preview program here .

Why Exterro? The Architecture of Reality

Exterro is uniquely positioned to deliver autonomous AI through 13 years of data management expertise and AI innovation, with a proven history of connecting many moving parts of an organization's data infrastructure. Unlike generic tools bolted on in a silo, Exterro's platform natively bridges the gap between disconnected systems to ensure data is connected across commonly collected data sources for comprehensive, accurate decision-making.

Unified Execution: Exterro is a platform purpose-built to unify legal hold, collection, processing, and response in one place, replacing workflow sprawl with a centralized system of record.

Exterro is a platform purpose-built to unify legal hold, collection, processing, and response in one place, replacing workflow sprawl with a centralized system of record. Deep Enterprise Connectivity: With over 190 connectors, Exterro acts on data where it already resides, behind your firewall, ensuring outcomes are reliable, secure, and defensible.

With over 190 connectors, Exterro acts on data where it already resides, behind your firewall, ensuring outcomes are reliable, secure, and defensible. Human-Led Orchestration: This isn't a "black box," it's a digital workforce that reports to you. While the system handles the manual heavy lifting, legal professionals act as the final decision-makers. You remain in the driver's seat, providing the final strategic sign-off on every action while the system learns and optimizes from your expert judgment.

Experience the End of Manual Subpoena Response at CLOC 2026

Exterro will officially debut Exterro Subpoena Manager and autonomous AI at the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) Global Institute in Chicago. Witness the next-generation of legal operations, happening now.

Learn more about Exterro Subpoena Manager at exterro.com/e-discovery-software/subpoena-manager .

Exterro Subpoena Manager is a SaaS solution offering flexible on-demand or bulk pricing based on the volume of subpoenas processed.

About Exterro

Exterro empowers organizations to manage data risks with a complete platform for e-discovery, data privacy, cybersecurity and governance, and digital forensics. Unlike any other software provider, Exterro makes it easy for organizations to understand their data and take swift action. Exterro's AI-driven solutions provide accurate, actionable insights, enabling businesses to support compliance efforts, reduce risks, and streamline operations while lowering costs. With Exterro, organizations gain the clarity and confidence needed to address their most critical data challenges. For more information, visit www.exterro.com .

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SOURCE Exterro