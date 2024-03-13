Eye Level Award Ceremony in Singapore Recognizes Outstanding Academic Achievements from Global Competitions

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a resplendent celebration of academic excellence and achievement, the Eye Level Award Ceremony (ELAC) held at the Life Long Learning Institute on 25 February 2024, brought together students, parents, educators and esteemed guests to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of participants from Eye Level's Global Competitions - Eye Level Literary Award (ELLA) and Eye Level Math Olympiad (ELMO).

Celebrating Success: Winners Shine at the Eye Level Award Ceremony

ELLA and ELMO, renowned global contests, welcomed participants from both Eye Level members and non-members. On 27 August 2023, ELLA hosted esteemed writers across two categories: the Illustrated Writing Category for children ages 4 – 9 and the Writing Category for children aged 10 – 15.

ELMO, an annual mathematics contest designed to challenge students' mathematical skills on a global scale tested student's arithmetic skills, geometry, measurement, data, analysis, reasoning, and problem-solving abilities. The competition held on 19 November 2023, featured title achievers in four categories: Junior Master, Master, Grand Master and Perfect Scorer. These titles are awarded based on student performance, with Junior Masters scoring over 70 percent, Masters over 80 percent, Grand Masters over 90 percent, and Perfect Scorers achieving full marks.

The morning was graced by the presence of Mr. Louis Jung II Bong, the esteemed Country Manager of Daekyo Singapore. His inspiring remarks underscored the transformative power of education as a catalyst for personal and societal change, resonating deeply with attendees and highlighting the significance of events like ELAC in shaping the academic landscape.

The Eye Level curriculum was also spotlighted for its effectiveness in fostering a love for learning, critical thinking skills, and a growth mindset among students. Through personalized learning experiences and innovative teaching methodologies, Eye Level Learning Centres have empowered students to unlock their full potential and achieve academic success.

ELAC served as a testament to the global reach and impact of Eye Level competitions, uniting a diverse community of learners and supporters passionate about education. The event's celebration of academic brilliance and talent showcased the remarkable achievements and boundless potential of participants, inspiring attendees with a shared commitment to lifelong learning and excellence. Attendees departed with hearts full of pride and anticipation for the bright future ahead.

Eye Level, a global educational organization, is revolutionizing learning through personalized programs that promote critical thinking and academic success. With a commitment to making education enjoyable for every student, Eye Level changes the way students learn and excel. Ultimately, making them Critical Thinkers, Problem Solvers, and Life-Long Learners.

Visit myeyelevel.com to learn more and take the Level Quiz for access to free trial materials today!

