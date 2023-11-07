Eye Level Learning Center Successfully Concludes PISF Expo Participation, Extends Exclusive Benefits for November Enrollees

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level Learning Centre is thrilled to announce the successful culmination of its participation in the recent Private & International School Fair (PISF) held at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre. The event, which took place last weekend, saw an enthusiastic response from parents and families eager to discover innovative approaches to learning mathematics.

As a gesture of appreciation for the overwhelming support, Eye Level extends the same exclusive benefits offered during the expo to all new enrollments in November. Parents enrolling their children this month will enjoy special offers, including RM50 off the registration fee or an additional promotional class.

The event showcased the captivating Critical Thinking Math (CTM) program, fostering an interactive and engaging environment for young learners. This program, designed to enhance critical thinking skills while making math enjoyable, provides a hands-on experience through various CTM challenges and tools.

Eye Level Learning Centre maintains its commitment to tailor learning programs that cater to each child's distinct learning style and needs, emphasizing academic excellence. The diverse array of educational materials, such as booklets, worksheets, readers, practice problems, and online games, ensures a comprehensive learning journey for students at every proficiency level.

For more detailed information about Eye Level and its educational programs, please visit our official website at www.myeyelevel.com. Take advantage of our Level Quiz to assess your child's skills and access Eye Level's Free Trial materials today.

Eye Level Learning Centre warmly invites all parents and families to explore the boundless possibilities of education while uncovering the potential within their children. Join us in this enriching journey and experience the joy of learning!

About Eye Level:

Eye Level is a global educational organization dedicated to nurturing and enhancing children's potential through tailored learning programs, promoting critical thinking and academic achievement. With a focus on individualized learning, Eye Level strives to make education enjoyable and fulfilling for every student.

SOURCE Eye Level Malaysia