Eye Level Malaysia Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Education

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level Malaysia, a pioneer in the education industry, proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. Over the past two decades, Eye Level has been dedicated to nurturing young minds and fostering academic excellence. This milestone marks a significant achievement and a testament to Eye Level's commitment to providing high-quality educational programs that empower students to reach their full potential.

A Journey of Growth and Achievement

Since its inception in 2004, Eye Level Malaysia has grown from a single learning center to a nationwide network of centers that have touched the lives of thousands of students. There are currently over 100 centers with certified instructors across the country. It was first known as E.nopi which was later rebranded as Eye Level. The organization's innovative approach to education, which focuses on individual learning pace and tailored instructions, has set it apart in the competitive educational landscape.

"We are immensely proud to celebrate 20 years of Eye Level Malaysia," said Mr. Brian Kim, Country Manager of Eye Level Malaysia. "This milestone is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to educational excellence and the trust that parents and students have placed in us. As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to evolving and enhancing our programs to meet the changing needs of our students."

Learning That's Always at Your Child's Level

Eye Level's philosophy of 'Learning That's Always at Your Child's Level' drives its mission to provide tailored learning programs in Mathematics and English. By emphasizing critical thinking and problem-solving skills, Eye Level prepares students not only for academic success but also for real-world challenges. The curriculum is designed to cater to the diverse needs of students, ensuring that each child progresses at their own pace and achieves mastery of foundational concepts.

Our Learning Approach and Strengths

Eye Level Math and English program provides a platform for young children to learn according to their supposedly learning level. Eye Level Math is a program that focuses on mastering arithmetics and fostering mathematical thinking. They will be able to apply the math concepts in a far more advanced way and learn the systematicity of the math operations. Eye Level English on the other hand, prioritizes fluency by identifying and vocalizing words before moving on to comprehension. The students will first learn to read before reading to learn.

Eye Level programs are the perfect bridge to address learning gaps or to prepare students for a higher level of school (kindergarten to primary, primary to secondary). Not only does it provide students with a headstart but Eye Level enables them to have support, be an independent learner and instill confidence. Mastering concepts can give them great results for exams but good learning habits will carry them alongside their growth to adulthood.

20th Anniversary Promotion

Eye Level Malaysia plans to expand its reach and introduce new, innovative programs, Eye Level is committed to shaping the future of education in Malaysia.

This July, take the opportunity to enroll your child and enjoy our special 20th-anniversary promotion. For every new enrollment, they will receive a limited-edition Eye Level Block Set. Sign up at myeyelevel.com or contact: 1-300-88-0909 for more information. You may also visit any of our Eye Level centers nationwide.

About Eye Level

Eye Level is a global educational organization that enhances children's potential through tailored math and English programs. With a focus on individualized learning, Eye Level strives to make education enjoyable and fulfilling for every student, ensuring learning that's always at your child's level.

