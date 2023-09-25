Eye Level Unveils Exciting Learning Opportunities for Children at the Not So Little Fair

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level Learning Centre, a renowned provider of Math and English programmes for students aged 4 to 14, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Not So Little Fair (NSLF), scheduled for September 30th and October 1st at the Suntec Convention Centre. NSLF, dedicated to families with children aged 0 -12, guarantees an immersive experience for all.

At the Eye Level booth, attendees can expect:

Critical Thinking Math (CTM) Experience: Eye Level's renowned CTM program will take center stage, offering children the chance to engage with various ability leveled CTM problem cards and hands-on learning tools such as Wooden Blocks, Numerical Figures, Blocks & Shapes, Coloured Blocks. This interactive approach fosters critical thinking skills while making mathematics enjoyable.

Expert Guidance: Friendly and knowledgeable instructors will provide insights and guidance as children explore CTM challenges, ensuring a rewarding learning experience.

Exclusive Enrolment Offer: Parents who enroll at our booth will enjoy a 100% registration fee discount, plus an extra 20% off their first-month enrolment fee. Additionally, there's a limited edition Eye Level building block set available while stocks last, so don't miss out!

Eye Level is committed to nurturing young minds by tailoring learning programmes to each child's unique needs and learning styles with academic achievement as the top priority. The diverse range of materials, including booklets, worksheets, readers, practice problems, and online games, ensures a comprehensive learning experience for students at every level.

For more information about Eye Level and its programs, please visit www.myeyelevel.com. Take the Level Quiz to gauge your child's skills and gain access to Eye Level's Free Trial materials today.

Eye Level aims to demonstrate that learning can be both enjoyable and enriching. We invite all parents and families to join us at the Not So Little Fair, where you can test the boundaries of your children's potential, and celebrate the joy of education with them. We look forward to seeing you there!

