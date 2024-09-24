Eyebright Medical Continues to Employ Its Internationalization Strategy: Signed Memorandum with Invest Hong Kong and Spotlight at ESCRS 2024

HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebright Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("Eyebright Medical", the "Company", Stock Code: 688050.SH, together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group") is pleased to announce the recently development of its internationalization strategy.

Eyebright Medical has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Invest Hong Kong, Leverages Hong Kong as a Platform for Global Expansion

On September 20, Eyebright Medical was invited to the opening ceremony of the 27th Beijing-Hong Kong Economic Cooperation Forum and Investment Promotion Conference.

During the signing ceremony for key projects between Beijing and Hong Kong, Eyebright Medical signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Invest Hong Kong of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

Eyebright Medical aims to utilize Hong Kong as a platform for its international outreach, establishing it as a base for expanding overseas operations. Invest Hong Kong will provide essential information on the business environment and government policies, along with a suite of support services, including talent acquisition, financing options, and government funding programs.

Shines on the ESCRS 2024 and Showcasing the Leading R&D Capabilities to the World

From September 6 to 10, 2024, Eyebright Medical has participated in the 42nd European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons Congress (ESCRS) showcased its range of self-developed products in cataract surgery, myopia management, and consumer vision care, receiving significant recognition in the global market and reinforcing its commitment to excellence in ophthalmic care. The grand event had attracted over 15,000 participants and facilitating valuable exchanges among leading ophthalmic experts.

Eyebright Medical's star products, including the monofocal EDOF intraocular lens, multifocal EDOF intraocular lens, and preloaded high-order aspheric intraocular lens series, garnered significant attention at the ESCRS Congress, attracting agents and doctors from around the world eager to learn about and experience these cutting-edge innovations.

The monofocal EDOF lens enhances postoperative intermediate and near vision while minimizing visual disturbances, whereas the multifocal EDOF lens offers clear distance and near vision alongside functional intermediate vision, reducing adverse visual phenomena. Additionally, the preloaded intraocular lens features a streamlined one-step operation design that greatly improves surgical efficiency and safety. With corresponding Toric versions available, Eyebright Medical's high-end intraocular lens series effectively meets the personalized selection needs for refractive cataract surgery.

ESCRS has always been an excellent opportunity to share the latest advancements in the field of ophthalmology, learn about innovative products, and connect with peers from around the world. This time, Eyebright Medical showcased its full range of self-developed products at ESCRS, gaining increased attention and recognition in the overseas market. Furthermore, it facilitated in-depth exchanges with international experts and scholars in the field of ophthalmology, discussing cutting-edge technologies and development directions, injecting new momentum into its progress toward becoming a leading international medical enterprise.

About Eyebright Medical

Eyebright Meical Technology (Beijing) Ltd ("Eyebright Medical"; SH Stock Code: 688050.SH) is a National High-tech Enterprise and state-level technologically advanced 'little giant' enterprises, located in Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park, Beijing, China.

The Company is an innovation-driven ophthalmic medical device manufacturer. Its balanced product portfolio spans three major areas of the ophthalmic field: cataract surgery, myopia management, as well as consumer vision care. Anchored by its three core product categories - intraocular lenses, orthokeratology lenses, and soft contact lenses - the company has strategically expanded its product pipeline to cover the full life cycle of eye health solutions. Eyebright Medical is striding into a world-leading medical enterprise on behalf of China's 'intelligent manufacturing' power.

For more information about Eyebright Medical, please visit the official website of the Group: http://www.ebmedical.com/en/.

