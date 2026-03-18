F5 2026 Solution Day Kicks Off in Hong Kong, Leading the Way in AI and Multicloud Era with Digital Resilience

HONG KONG, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 18, 2026, F5 hosted its 2026 Solution Day in Hong Kong, centered on the theme, "Digital Resilience in the AI and Multicloud Era." As cloud and SaaS failures reach a critical inflection point, the summit placed digital resilience at the heart of the agenda. Subject matter experts tackled the urgent challenge of safeguarding business operations against third-party outages and unforeseen network anomalies. As generative AI becomes deeply embedded in business workflows, AI has moved beyond being a tool—it is now critical infrastructure.. For Hong Kong enterprises, ensuring the holistic resilience of applications, data, and AI workloads is now a strategic imperative. The summit highlighted F5's latest practices in application delivery, multicloud governance, and AI security, helping enterprises build a predictable and recoverable foundation for digital resilience.

Michael Mak, General Manager, Hong Kong & Macau, F5

Frequent Cloud Outages and Sovereignty Demands Reshape Enterprise IT Architecture

With the rapid adoption of multicloud and SaaS, enterprises now simultaneously rely on various cloud and on-premises environments, increasing integration complexity and the risk of misconfigurations. Recent platform outages have demonstrated that a single architecture can no longer meet high-availability demands. Resilience is no longer an afterthought; it is a foundational requirement. Enterprises must shift their operational philosophy to view failure as an inherent system reality rather than an unforeseen accident. The rapid implementation of AI applications has further compounded infrastructure complexity. As Hong Kong enterprises navigate the intersection of Mainland compliance and global standards, data and AI sovereignty have emerged as the defining pillars of a multicloud strategy. This shift follows a wave of tightening cross-regional data regulations that demand more localized control.

F5 ADSP: A Resilient Platform Enabling Workloads to Run Anywhere

F5 is redefining digital resilience through its Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP). By unifying security, traffic management, and AI-augmented protection, F5 helps deliver a unified, scalable digital resilience foundation for enterprises to thrive in today's multicloud world. F5 ADSP bridges governance boundaries across clouds and regions, supporting the flexible deployment of critical applications and AI workloads on-premises, at the edge, or across multiple public clouds. This approach ensures continuous uptime and cross-cloud mobility without compromising data sovereignty or compliance mandates. F5 ADSP also introduces granular control over AI inference traffic, providing security governance for model endpoints, AI agents, RAG and MCP. This end-to-end protection helps enterprises prevent single points of failure and unlock AI potential while ensuring continuity.

AI Runtime Security and Continuous Red Teaming

As threats like prompt injection and jailbreaking evolve, the summit highlighted a necessary shift beyond basic API protections. The consensus pointed toward AI runtime security and integrated red teaming as the new benchmarks for defending the modern AI stack. By implementing real-time detection at the inference layer and conducting continuous AI red teaming exercises, enterprises can ensure that security policies, compliance mandates, and LLM guardrails remain effective as technology and regulations evolve.

Strategic Ecosystem Collaboration for Resilience and Sovereignty

F5 continues to deepen its global technology alliances and local ecosystem collaborations. At the event, F5 and NetApp unveiled a 'data-first' blueprint to help enterprises architect unified and resilient foundations. By integrating multicloud connectivity with advanced data management, the joint solution ensures high availability for mission-critical data across any environment. Expanding its ecosystem, F5 collaborated with Red Hat to demonstrate how open hybrid multicloud architectures can power the next generation of Agentic AI. The demonstration highlighted the development of sovereignty-aware applications, leveraging open-source foundations to meet rigorous data residency requirements. Additionally, F5 partnered with Dell Technologies to deliver 'AI Factory' capabilities, creating a scalable, high-performance infrastructure for modern AI. The collaboration ensures that enterprise AI environments are both secure by design and capable of massive computational scale.

Locally, F5 is collaborating with Hong Kong partners—including Automated Systems Holdings Limited, Global Technology Integrator Limited, HGC Global Communications and Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited—to build a collaborative system across application, network, and data. These partners co-exhibited AI solutions in the Solution Day exhibition area to assist Hong Kong enterprises in exploring practical AI use cases and resilient architectural frameworks.

Industry Leader Roundtable: Resilience as a Boardroom Priority

Addressing the complexities of cloud-native AI, the roundtable with the theme on 'Building Digitally Resilient Enterprise Architecture' brought together key industry leaders to bridge the gap between technical risk and boardroom strategy. As public clouds and SaaS evolve into critical supply chains, the discussion emphasized a pivotal shift: elevating digital resilience from a technical silo to a boardroom priority that informs executive decision-making.

F5's 30th Anniversary: Resilience as a Strategic Asset

"As F5 celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, we remain steadfast in our commitment to leading the industry in application delivery and security innovation," said Michael Mak, General Manager of F5 Hong Kong and Macau. "To address the current AI and multicloud challenges, F5 is committed to combining global technology with local ecosystem resources to build a solid foundation for digital resilience. In the AI era, resilience is no longer just a basic defense; it is a core strategic asset driving growth. We remain dedicated to securing business continuity for our customers, bridging the gap between system resilience and regulatory compliance through relentless innovation."

About F5

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is the global leader that delivers and secures every app. Backed by three decades of expertise, F5 has built the industry's premier platform—F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)—to deliver and secure every app, every API, anywhere: on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, and across hybrid, multicloud environments. F5 is committed to innovating and partnering with the world's largest and most advanced organizations to deliver fast, available, and secure digital experiences. Together, we help each other thrive and bring a better digital world to life.

SOURCE F5