Faculty of Business at City University of Macau Partners with Odoo to Enhance Business Education

MACAU, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odoo announces partnership and the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Faculty of Business at City University of Macau with the Odoo Education Program to prepare students for the future use of business software and their careers with interactive workshops and real-life business cases.

On March 4, Ivan Kwok, the Odoo Education Officer, delivered an engaging lecture to the first-year students of the Faculty of Business, highlighting the rising importance of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and the latest business management trends.

From the left: José C. Alves, Dean of Faculty of Business; Ivan Kwok, Education Officer at Odoo APAC; Dr. Farzad Sabetzadeh, Assistant Professor at Faculty of Business

During the session, students were provided with an interactive demonstration of the Odoo software, allowing them to understand how this powerful tool can streamline workflows, enhance team efficiency, and facilitate data-driven decision-making.

The Education Officer of Odoo APAC expressed his enthusiasm for the workshop, stating, "This workshop offers students a valuable opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios using Odoo. I am excited to witness their innovative ideas come to life during their upcoming business simulation project."

Besides interactive workshops, the alliance also offers students and faculty members free access to comprehensive training materials and lectures on all Odoo Online applications to support the academic activities at the Faculty of Business at the City University of Macau.

"The students really enjoyed this activity, stating that the workshops deepened their understanding of digital transformation for business and that they benefited greatly from them," said Dr. Farzad Sabetzadeh, Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Business, City University of Macau. "They expressed their intention to actively learn and master the application of business software to prepare themselves for future career development."

About Odoo Education Program

Odoo is a Belgian online business management software with a complete suite of business modules. The Odoo Education Program offers students and teaching staff interactive workshops, 24 months of unlimited access to Odoo Online, topic-specific training, and more. The open-source service provider operates in 19 locations worldwide, including the United States, Hong Kong, and Dubai. With 70+ official apps and 39k+ third-party apps, Odoo manages businesses' finance, sales, inventory & manufacturing processes, human resources, marketing, team productivity, and more.

