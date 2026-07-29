Fairmont International School Vietnam Officially Launches, Bringing a 70-Year U.S. Education Legacy to Southeast Asia

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/fairmont-international-school-vietnam/9411551-en-first-school-to-carry-fairmont-name-in-southeast-asia-set-to-host-its-official-opening-ceremony-on-august-13-2026

An Educational Journey from Primary through High School

FISV offers internationally aligned academic pathways built on the U.S. Common Core Standards, with Advanced Placement (AP) courses planned as part of its high school offering, providing students with access to university-level content and enhanced higher education readiness. The school also offers program options that follow the requirements of Vietnam's Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), providing families with the flexibility to choose the pathway that best meets their educational goals.

FISV's Brochure

Building on a Legacy of Excellence

Founded in California in 1953, Fairmont Schools has more than 70 years of experience delivering education from Early Years through High School. Guided by the philosophy of "One School, Two Homes," FISV aims to foster meaningful connections between its students in Vietnam and the wider Fairmont community in the United States.

As a member of International Schools Partnership (ISP), one of the world's leading groups of international schools, FISV is also connected to a global network of more than 110 schools across over 25 countries. Through international learning experiences, collaborative projects, and student exchanges, learners will have opportunities to broaden their perspectives, develop intercultural competencies, and build the confidence to succeed in a global environment.

Allen Stanley McInnis, Superintendent at Fairmont International School Vietnam, shared:

"Introducing Fairmont's educational heritage to Vietnam is an exciting milestone. Our goal in Hanoi isn't just to open a school, but to build a vibrant, multicultural community where every student feels supported to explore their potential and confidently step out into the world."

Official Launch Ceremony

The Official Launch Ceremony marks a significant milestone in the school's journey, bringing together representatives from government, diplomatic missions, education, business, and the wider school community. Guests will experience the school's academic vision, explore its newly transformed campus, and witness the official introduction of Fairmont to Southeast Asia.

Event Information

Date: August 13, 2026

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. (local time)

Location: Fairmont International School Vietnam, No.6, Hoang Minh Giam Street, Yen Hoa Ward, Hanoi, Vietnam

Format: In person

Why This Launch Matters

The launch reflects the growing demand for internationally recognized education in Vietnam while expanding access to Fairmont's proven educational approach for families seeking a globally focused learning experience. As the first Fairmont school in Southeast Asia, FISV represents an important milestone in the continued growth of the Fairmont education community.

Fairmont International School Vietnam

Admissions Hotline: +84 869 111 800

Admissions Email: [email protected]

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SOURCE Fairmont International School Vietnam (FISV)