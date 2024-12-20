Familiar Destinations Top Agoda's Family Travel Ranking

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled its family travel ranking, listing top family destinations for 2024. The ranking offers insights into how family travel preferences have evolved from the previous year. The list, which sees Tokyo take the crown, highlights both continuity and change in international travel trends for families.

In 2024, Tokyo, Osaka, and Bangkok continue to be favored international destinations for families, maintaining their respective top three positions from 2023. These cities offer a blend of cultural richness and family-friendly attractions that appeal to travelers of all ages. New to the 2024 list are Da Nang and Seoul, which have captured the interest of families seeking diverse activities and scenic beauty. This marks a shift from 2023, where Singapore and Taipei were among the top destinations.

Hiroto Ooka, Associate Vice President North Asia at Agoda shared, "Families want destinations that are fun and easy to explore. Agoda is thrilled to highlight these amazing places for 2024. Whether it's the buzz of Tokyo or the calm of Da Nang, Agoda has something special for every family."

Agoda's extensive offerings include over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Families planning their next adventure can explore these destinations and more at Agoda.com or download the Agoda app.

