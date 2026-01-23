Famous from Thailand: The Danish Ambassador of Vietnam opened BARTELS new Flagship store in D1, HCMC

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nordic owned sourdough brand BARTELS has officially marked the opening of its new flagship branch at the Sonatus Building, District 1, celebrating the occasion alongside the Nordic KickOff 2026: New Year Networking event organised by NordCham Vietnam on January 22, 2026.

H.E. Nicolai Prytz, Ambassador of Denmark to Vietnam (left), joins the founders of BARTELS and the Chairman of NordCham Vietnam (right) in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Amid growing Nordic foreign direct investment in Vietnam, with Denmark among the most active contributors across sectors including food & beverage, renewable energy, logistics and sustainable manufacturing, the expansion of BARTELS reflects a broader trend of Nordic businesses pursuing long-term, value-driven growth in Vietnam.

Founded on a simple yet uncompromising philosophy, "100% real. No cheating," BARTELS has built a strong reputation in Bangkok, Phuket and Ho Chi Minh City for its naturally fermented bread, artisanal sandwiches and Nordic-inspired café experience. Rooted in Scandinavian baking traditions, the brand is committed to honest ingredients, slow fermentation and craftsmanship.

The new location at Sonatus Building represents BARTELS's continued expansion in Vietnam, guided by the ambition to bring healthy, high-quality and responsibly made food closer to urban communities. Located in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City's business district, the space is designed as a warm, minimalist setting that supports everyday dining and meaningful professional connections.

To celebrate the opening and welcome the new year, NordCham Vietnam hosted its Nordic KickOff New Year Networking on January 22, 2026, in collaboration with BARTELS at its newly opened Sonatus location, bringing together members and friends of the Nordic community while reinforcing shared values of collaboration, sustainability and trust.

Speaking at the Networking evening, the Ambassador of Denmark to Vietnam, H.E. Nicolai Prytz shared:

Nordic companies bring qualities that are highly valued in Vietnam today: A long-term approach, strong governance and responsible business practices, practical, high-quality solutions in sustainability and innovation. This evening also gives us a special moment to celebrate Nordic entrepreneurship in Vietnam.

Representing BARTELS, Nicolai Bartels remarked:

The success of Bartels comes from sweating the details. From our bread to our coffee to the ambience in our cafés.

We believe that quality and consistency beats hype, and that is what has allowed Bartels to grow and become a genuine community hangout across Thailand and now Vietnam.

The evening marked not only the opening of a new BARTELS location, but also a confident start to another year of strong Nordic engagement and cooperation in Vietnam.

