FAR.AI Establishes First International Office in Singapore

The new office marks FAR.AI's first physical presence outside the United States, deepening collaboration on practical AI safety research across the Asia-Pacific region

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FAR.AI, an independent nonprofit research organization dedicated to the trustworthy and secure development of advanced AI, today announced the opening of its first international office in Singapore. The new office reflects a commitment to practical AI safety research and trusted cross-sector collaboration. The Singapore office will serve as FAR.AI's Asia Center of Excellence, anchoring the organization's long-term presence in the region.

"Singapore is a natural home for FAR.AI's first office outside the United States," said Edward Yee, FAR.AI's Chief Growth Officer. "It has the technical ambition, institutional depth, and serious commitment to responsible AI that our work requires. We have been building relationships here for some time, with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), and with NUS, and this office is the next step in establishing long-term roots in the region. Our aim is to grow with the ecosystem here: through research, convening, and partnerships grounded in trust."

Singapore offers a distinctive combination of strong public institutions, a maturing AI ecosystem, and a practical orientation toward responsible technology development. Its ability to convene government, academia, and industry, along with its growing role as a hub for international AI governance conversations, makes it well suited to anchor FAR.AI's regional presence. The city-state's commitment to developing AI that is safe, trusted, and beneficial aligns closely with FAR.AI's research mission.

FAR.AI and IMDA have previously collaborated on joint events for the Singapore AI ecosystem and are now working together to examine risks posed by advanced AI systems, reflecting a shared view that AI safety is not only a theoretical concern but a practical challenge requiring rigorous technical engagement.

"We are excited to partner with FAR.AI to conduct technical assessments on the persuasive behaviour of chatbots. In developing systematic evaluations of chatbot's persuasive behaviour, we hope to inform the potential impact on vulnerable users. This collaboration is part of IMDA's efforts to deepen understanding of frontier AI capabilities and risks for evidence-based policymaking and responsible AI innovation in Singapore," said Arisa Siong, Director for Tech Policy, BizTech Group, IMDA.

FAR.AI's history in Singapore extends well beyond this announcement. The organization has collaborated with the CSA on agentic AI security research, including the discussion paper "Securing Agentic AI," presented at the Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW) last year. FAR.AI has also built ongoing research ties with the NUS AI Institute through collaboration with Professor Mohan Kankanhalli, whose work closely aligns with FAR.AI's focus on technical AI safety.

Gayle Goh, Director of Strategy & Planning, CSA, said, "CSA welcomes the establishment of Far.AI's office in Singapore. We value our partnership with FAR.AI in advancing the security of agentic AI. As AI capabilities continue to accelerate, such partnerships with the research community are critical to better understand and manage the growing risks. We look forward to deepening our work together, to strengthen Singapore's AI safety and security ecosystem and support the safe and secure deployment of AI."

The Singapore office will enable FAR.AI to deepen its research collaborations, expand its convening work, and develop new partnerships across the Asia-Pacific region. FAR.AI brings substantial international experience to this effort, having been selected by the European Commission's AI Office to lead technical safety research supporting implementation of the EU AI Act, focused on CBRN risk modeling and evaluation. The organization also works closely with frontier AI companies including OpenAI, and has engaged with AI safety institutes and government partners across multiple jurisdictions. This announcement reflects FAR.AI's broader commitment: to do substantive, technically grounded AI safety work in close collaboration with the institutions and ecosystems that shape how advanced AI is developed and governed.

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About FAR.AI

FAR.AI is an independent nonprofit research organization dedicated to ensuring advanced AI systems are trustworthy, secure, and aligned with human values. Founded in 2022, FAR.AI conducts foundational technical research on AI safety challenges while building the field through workshops, fellowships, and collaborative initiatives. Learn more at far.ai.

SOURCE FAR.AI