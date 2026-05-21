Farm to Table: Green Gorilla Delivers Japan's Best Seasonal Fruits in Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Gorilla, launched in April this year, is a unique new eco-conscious platform offering premium Japanese fruits through tasting, monthly and annual omakase subscription plans and as gifts. The service delivers responsibly cultivated, seasonal produce directly to consumers within days of harvest to ensure peak freshness, flavour, and nutritional quality.

(From left) CEO Mitsuharu Fujinuma with Green Gorilla's Omakase Subscription Boxes: the Omakase Tasting Box, Omakase Box, and Omakase Premium Box. (From left) Three subscription plans are offered. The Omakase Tasting Box is S$98 monthly with three seasonal fruits; S$$999.60 annually), the Omakase Premium Box (S$228 monthly with five kinds of fruits; S$2,325.60 annually), and the Omakase Box (S$188 monthly with four kinds; S$1,917.60 annually). Aside from monthly savings, subscribers will always enjoy the finest fruits, regardless of the season. (From Left) This month, Green Gorilla showcases the King Kong Melon, also called the Green Gorilla Melon, from Ibaraki Melons; Mitsuharu and a Green Gorilla farming partner.

Founded by Mitsuharu Fujinuma (CEO), Richie Oi (General Manager), and Yuya Yoshikawa (Head of Sourcing & Farmer Partnerships), with support from Zenova Ventures Group, the team combines expertise in agriculture, branding, IT, and cross-border business to increase access to high-quality Japanese fruits while advancing sustainable farming through IT innovation.

As Mitsuharu explains, "Green Gorilla isn't just about selling fruit—it's about leveraging IT-enabled platforms to connect farmers and consumers. "Our aim is not to directly compete in the fruit retail market but to provide high-quality Japanese fruits at affordable prices while highlighting the craftsmanship and stories behind each harvest."

In contrast to traditional retail models, greengorillafruits.com's subscription and preorder system ensures supply matches demand. Richie, who is part Japanese and involved in Zenova Steel, supports regional expansion through strategic operations, notes, "While premium Japanese fruits are often perceived as luxury products in markets like Singapore, Green Gorilla aims to make them more accessible. Our subscription model offers flexible pricing tiers that cater to gift buyers, the health-conscious, and those seeking everyday indulgence—all while supporting growers."

Quality sourcing drives year-round selections

"Unlike mass-produced fruits, premium Japanese fruits are renowned for their exceptional quality and meticulous cultivation by a small number of farmers using traditional handcrafted techniques. For this reason, we are committed to reducing waste, honouring harvest quality, supporting growers with a steady income, and delivering fruits within three to five days of harvesting," reiterates Mitsuharu.

By utilising Yuya's network of trusted producers, Green Gorilla collaborates exclusively with farmers who practice organic methods based on traditional cultivation practices. They include Minowa Melon Farm, known for producing Shizuoka Crown Melons.

Yuya stresses, "Quality control is essential for premium produce. Every fruit we import undergoes strict quality inspections, both on the farm and before shipping. This ensures that only top-grade produce reaches subscribers. Evaluation criteria include sugar content (Brix level), appearance, colour, shape, and freshness."

Featured fruits on the brand's platform include Crown Melons from Shizuoka Prefecture, renowned for their perfect shape and refreshingly sweet flesh; succulent Sakura Momo strawberries from Tokushima; and Saga strawberries from Kyushu Island, famous for their large size,whiteness, and candy-like sweetness.

In addition, there are Sun Fuji apples from Aomori; sweet and juicy Dekopon oranges from Kumamoto; and Okinawa premium Peach Pineapples (500g to 800g) with red skin, creamy white flesh, and a distinct, fragrant peach-like aroma.

Another seasonal offering are Miyazaki "Egg of the Sun" mangoes, grown in greenhouses for their bright, vibrant red skin, fibre-free texture, and intense sweetness. To prevent bruising and ensure perfect ripeness, growers secure a small net around each fruit.

Seasonality and sustainability offer top-quality fruits

Seasonality and sustainability are, of course, central to Green Gorilla's offerings, adds Yuya. "Selections reflect Japan's harvest calendar year-round, and we visit our partners regularly to estimate supplies. Premium fruit is inherently seasonal, much like fashion collections or seasonal menus."

Limited harvest periods create excitement, explains Richie. For example, Crown Melons are grown using the labour-intensive "One Vine, One Fruit" method, concentrating nutrients and sugars in hand-pollinated, high-grade fruit. Although they are cultivated in specialised glass greenhouses with A/C systems and can be harvested year-round, their peak season for the most fragrant and sweetest quality occurs during the early summer months of May to July.

Partnering with farmers for tech-driven productivity

In addition to responsible sourcing, Green Gorilla collaborates with farmers to introduce technology-driven solutions that enhance productivity, improve quality control, and reduce waste. Mitsuharu states, "Innovation, along with respect for tradition, is key to preserving Japanese agriculture amid challenges like ageing and labour shortages."

To maintain a high standard, the company has actively leveraged its IT expertise to streamline the logistics chain and support farmers with technological innovations. "With Zenova Ventures' support, we have introduced sensor technology with an AI-driven analysis system. This enables farmers to optimise the temperature, humidity, and energy consumption of heaters and air conditioners. Additionally, a separate AI system predicts weather patterns to maintain farming and quality standards," says Mitsuharu.

Green Gorilla's partners are already noting the impact of these innovations on their farming process. "In addition to improving quality and quantity, this has strengthened trust and provided the foundation for future partnership growth. On the logistics front, automation of shipping documents is in progress," adds Richie.

Transforming each purchase into a meaningful experience

Green Gorilla's thoughtfully curated subscription plans bring exceptional freshness, flavour, and artisanal quality from trusted growers directly to your doorstep. For the ultimate premium fruit experience, the Omakase Premium Box is S$2,325.60 annually with a prepaid plan, so your monthly cost is $193.80 (UP: S$228), while the Omakase Box offers a balanced selection of high-quality seasonal produce at S$1,917.60 annually and $159.80 monthly (UP: S$188). Those looking to discover Japan's finest harvests at a more accessible entry point can enjoy the Omakase Tasting Box at S$999.60 annually. This works out to S$83.30 (UP: S$98) monthly. Prepaid subscriptions are also available on a semi-annual basis.

Many of Singapore's leading celebrities, such as Zoe Tay, Felicia Chin, Pan Ling Ling, Huang Biren, Phyllis Quek, Hong Zhao Rong, Tang Miao Ling, Cassandra See, Brandon Wong, and Lawrence Wong, have tried Green Gorilla's variety of premium fruits and praised them for their outstanding quality, lusciousness, sweetness, and freshness.

Their favourites include the Crown Melons, strawberries, and mangoes. Quite a few are now subscribers themselves and have encouraged their friends to sign up as well. Likewise, radio personalities Jean Danker, Violet Chen Fenying, Ben Yeo, Gerald Koh, and Sophie Gollifer love the fruit they've tried.

Orders are delivered in sturdy, recyclable boxes with tailored temperature control and cushioning for more delicate fruits, transforming every purchase into a meaningful experience. Each box also comes with an elegantly detailed fruit card showcasing each fruit's origins and the farmers behind it. This helps subscribers understand how farming is carried out and priced.

Up for grabs: A trip for four to Japan and $10,000 cash!

In addition, Green Gorilla offers subscribers an exciting annual lucky draw. Its grand prize is a trip for four to Japan in spring, including hotel stays and $10,000 in cash, as well as an opportunity to visit one of its strawberry or melon farming partners and witness harvesting in person. The number of entries allocated varies by plan. Annual Plan subscribers receive 12 entries, Semi-Annual Plan subscribers receive six, and Monthly Plan subscribers earn one entry per month. This draw will take place on the second day of lunar new year February 7th 2027. Terms and conditions apply.

Mitsuharu concludes, "With its launch, Green Gorilla redefines how premium fruits are sourced and experienced—bringing Japan's seasonal harvests directly from farm to table across Asia. Every purchase supports craftsmanship, sustainability, and the future of Japanese farming. Our lucky draw offers customers a first-hand feel of what we stand for."

For more information, visit greengorillafruits.com and follow it's IG & FB

IG https://www.instagram.com/greengorillafruits/

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Press release link to download with high res pictures https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VetJ3Wu3zVAPeb0Q56d3m2JdEZouf00B

SOURCE Green Gorilla